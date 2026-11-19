Christie's withdrew Frida Kahlo's Congreso de los pueblos por la paz from a New York auction after Mexican authorities requested more information about its provenance.

Christie's has halted the auction of a Frida Kahlo painting at the request of Mexican authorities, the auction house confirmed Thursday. The painting, Congreso de los pueblos por la paz, or Congress of the Peoples for Peace, had been scheduled for auction on Tuesday in New York.

Mexican Authorities Request Auction Hold

It depicts a white dove on a tree bearing fruit, alongside a smiling sun, the moon, and two slices of watermelon. Mexican authorities asked Christie's to hold the sale until the painting's provenance could be clarified. They cited a declaration that recognizes Frida Kahlo's work as an artistic monument, according to the auction house.

Also read Edmonton International Airport Launches Direct Cargo Route to Mexico City

In collaboration with the seller, we decided to withdraw the lot at this time for further research, a Christie's spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press. We look forward to selling this work at a later date, the spokesperson added. Kahlo's works in Mexico are considered artistic monuments and are protected under the country's federal law on monuments and archaeological, artistic, and historical sites.

Mexican authorities said they were working with the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, administered by the Bank of Mexico. Kahlo painted Congreso de los pueblos por la paz in October 1952 and donated it to the World Peace Council's peace congress held in Vienna that year. The painting left Mexico more than three decades before the 1984 decree declaring Kahlo's work an artistic monument.

Advertisement

The decree prohibits the permanent export of her works that were in Mexico when it was published. Kahlo, whose health was seriously deteriorating, sent the painting to the congress through her husband, the painter Diego Rivera. She died in Mexico City two years after creating it. The trip to Vienna was recorded in the memoirs of Emma Hurtado, Rivera's last wife, and has also been mentioned by historians such as Raquel Tibol.

Record Breaking Auction Halted

The current auction had been expected to set a record for a work by a female artist. Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter and surrealist, seen in a 1939 file photo posing at her home in Mexico City. The auction house confirmed the withdrawal after Mexican authorities requested additional information about the painting's provenance. This is not the first time Kahlo's work has drawn major auction interest, but the provenance question has now paused this sale.

The painting's scheduled auction on Tuesday was part of a broader sale in New York. Mexican officials have emphasized the importance of protecting Kahlo's works as national artistic monuments. The 1984 decree remains central to Mexico's efforts to prevent permanent export of such works. Christie's said it will continue to work with the seller and looks forward to selling the work at a later date.

The withdrawal highlights ongoing tensions over the international sale of culturally significant artworks. Mexico has previously sought to block auctions of works it considers part of its national heritage. The Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, administered by the Bank of Mexico, is involved in the discussions. Kahlo's Congress of the Peoples for Peace was created during a period of declining health for the artist.

She entrusted Diego Rivera to send the painting to Vienna for the World Peace Council's peace congress. That trip and the painting's history have been documented by historians and in personal memoirs. The painting features symbolic elements of peace and nature, including a dove, fruit, sun, moon, and watermelon. The auction record for a work by a female artist was at stake before the sale was halted.

Provenance Investigation Pauses Sale

Christie's confirmed the withdrawal in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. Mexican authorities are seeking to clarify the painting's provenance before any sale proceeds. The auction house said the decision was made in collaboration with the seller. No new auction date has been announced.

Advertisement

Frida Kahlo died in Mexico City in 1954, two years after creating the painting. Her works remain among the most sought-after in the art world. The 1984 decree declared Kahlo's work an artistic monument and prohibits permanent export of works that were in Mexico at that time. The painting left Mexico more than three decades before that decree.

Mexican officials continue to work with the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust on the matter. The trust is administered by the Bank of Mexico. Christie's said it looks forward to selling the work at a later date. The withdrawal came after Mexican authorities requested additional information about the painting's provenance.

The painting had been scheduled for auction on Tuesday in New York. It depicts a white dove on a tree bearing fruit alongside a smiling sun, the moon, and two slices of watermelon. Kahlo painted it in October 1952 and donated it to the World Peace Council's peace congress in Vienna that year. She sent it through her husband, Diego Rivera, as her health deteriorated.

Historical Documentation Supports Claim

She died in Mexico City two years later. The trip to Vienna was recorded in Emma Hurtado's memoirs and mentioned by historians such as Raquel Tibol. The auction had been expected to set a record for a work by a female artist. Christie's confirmed the withdrawal on Thursday.

Mexican authorities cited the 1984 decree in their request. The decree prohibits permanent export of Kahlo works that were in Mexico when it was published. The painting left Mexico more than three decades before the decree. Mexican authorities are working with the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust.

The trust is administered by the Bank of Mexico. Christie's said it decided to withdraw the lot with the seller for further research. The auction house said it looks forward to selling the work at a later date. No new sale date has been announced.