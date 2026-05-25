Christian Eriksen and Wolfsburg Relegated from Bundesliga

The Bundesliga's end-of-season playoff saw Christian Eriksen and Wolfsburg relegated after losing to Paderborn 2-1 in the second leg. Laurin Curda scored Paderborn's promotion-clinching goal in extra time.

Christian Eriksen and Wolfsburg were relegated from the Bundesliga on Monday after losing at Paderborn 2-1 in the second leg of their end-of-season playoff to determine which plays in Germany's top division next season.

Laurin Curda scored Paderborn's promotion-clinching goal in the 10th minute of extra time after Wolfsburg played all but the first 13 minutes with 10 players. Paderborn beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in extra time, secured promotion to the Bundesliga, and relegated their opponent after 29 YEARS in the top flight. The matchup pitted the third-worst team in the Bundesliga against the third-best team in the 2. Bundesliga.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are now firmly interested in Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic, with the club moving into their second consecutive summer where the Bosnian's name has cropped up at E. It is now the turn of the 2. Bundesliga side to host, with third-tier outfit Rot-Weiss Essen travelling to Franconia holding a slender first-leg advantage in their pursuit of promotion. Heiko Vogel's..





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Bundesliga Christian Eriksen Wolfsburg Paderborn Laurin Curda Promotion Relegation Daniel Farke Leeds United Ermedin Demirovic Rot-Weiss Essen Heiko Vogel

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