Attorneys for Christa Pike say the full extent of her injuries from a botched execution remains unknown and are asking a judge to allow independent medical experts to examine her.

The full extent of Christa Pike's injuries from her botched execution are still unknown two months later, her attorney said in a new legal filing in a Nashville, Tennessee, court.

Pike Legal Team Seeks Medical Evaluation

On Monday, Pike's attorney filed a motion requesting a judge to order the state Department of Corrections to allow medical experts retained by her legal team to evaluate Pike without her counsel present. Pike's legal team wants two clinical psychologists to examine her. One has specialties in complex trauma, and the other has expertise in torture and trauma.

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An email from an attorney for the Department of Corrections, introduced as part of the legal filing, said such visits would amount to ongoing treatment, which, as stated previously, is prohibited. The email added that TDOC is responsible for the overall administration of behavioral health services for inmates in its custody. On Wednesday, the court said it will hear the matter during a previously scheduled December 15 hearing.

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Pike, 50, survived two doses of the drug pentobarbital as the state of Tennessee tried to execute her on September 30 for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer. She was 18 when she and her then-boyfriend tortured and killed Slemmer, becoming one of the youngest women to be sentenced to death in the U.S. The slaying involved the perpetrators carving the shape of a pentagram in the victim's chest and taking a chunk of her skull as a souvenir.

Pike Recovers From Botched Execution Attempt

Soon after the failed procedure, Pike was on a ventilator, and her attorneys did not expect her to survive. But she woke up and later began talking and walking with assistance. The execution attempt initially left Pike unconscious and on a ventilator, with severe arm injuries. She was hospitalized but has since returned to the prison where she is serving her sentence.

"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain," Pike said in a statement last month. "My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt.

Pike Describes Physical And Mental Pain

My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak.

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" "And the pain isn't just physical," she added. "There is pain in my mind and in my soul. I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being OK.

" In the immediate aftermath of the botched execution, Tennessee's Republican Governor Bill Lee ordered an investigation into what went wrong in the death chamber and indefinitely postponed another execution scheduled this year. Lee said last month he is not inclined to commute Pike's sentence and take the death penalty off the table.

"She's still incarcerated under the laws of the State of Tennessee," Lee said, according to CNN affiliate WSMV. "I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts. " Pike's attorneys have urged Lee to reduce Pike's sentence to life imprisonment, but Lee has said he suspects her sentence will remain unless determined otherwise by the courts.

Meanwhile, a Tennessee judge has ordered that all evidence from the attempted execution be preserved so a full investigation can take place.