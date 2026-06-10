Chris Sutton's 2026 World Cup Predictions: Scores for Every Group Opener and AI Forecasts

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton provides his score forecasts for all 104 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, starting with the first games in each group. The analysis includes insights on co-hosts Mexico, defending champions Argentina, England, and other key teams. AI predictions generated via Microsoft Copilot Chat are also featured, and an interactive predictor is launched for readers to make their own picks.

BBC Sport football pundit Chris Sutton is forecasting the results for each of the 104 matches in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. He begins by providing score predictions for the opening fixtures in every group, including the tournament's first game featuring co-hosts Mexico versus South Africa, the reigning champions Argentina against Algeria, and England's clash with Croatia.

Artificial intelligence, which topped the previous season's BBC Premier League Predictions League, is also participating this time around, aiming to replicate its domestic success on the international stage. Its forecasts have been produced with the help of Microsoft Copilot Chat. The tool was simply instructed to 'predict the results of the opening round of World Cup group games'. Do you disagree with our expert human analyst and believe you know more than any machine?

Here's your opportunity to demonstrate your knowledge. A new interactive predictor is being launched for this World Cup, enabling readers to select a winner for every match or opt for a draw. I am currently at the Azteca Stadium for BBC Radio 5 Live covering this game and I am eager to see how it unfolds.

However, I am not expecting a spectacular performance from this Mexican side. The co-hosts lack many players from Europe's top five leagues and appear somewhat average in attack. The burden falls on Raul Jimenez, who recently returned to Wolves from Fulham, to find the net, but at 35, he is past his prime. A significant portion of South Africa's squad also plays in their domestic league-Burnley striker Lyle Foster is their only representative from the Premier League or Championship.

South Korea's captain and legend Son Heung-min is competing in his fourth World Cup and offers valuable experience, but their ambitions are not solely pinned on him-Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in is also expected to excel. The Czech Republic are a practical side yet they are also tenacious, and I can envision them securing a point. Ed?n D?eko continues to spearhead Bosnia and Herzegovina at 40, and they do not pose a massive scoring threat, but their priority is defense anyway.

Canada are not exactly free-scoring either but, as with any team managed by Jesse Marsch, the co-hosts will employ a high-intensity pressing style. I am familiar with their right-back Alistair Johnston from watching him at Celtic-he will eventually play in the Premier League-and it is wonderful that he has recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of the season to make this tournament. Unfortunately, another Canadian defender, Nice center-back Moise Bombito, may not be so fortunate.

If he is not fit, he will be a considerable absence for them. Canada's initial objective is to claim their first-ever victory in a World Cup finals match. I doubt they will accomplish it against Bosnia, but this is certainly a group they can progress from. Qatar lost all three of their group matches during their home World Cup in 2022, and I do not anticipate a significant improvement this time.

Brazil finished only fifth in South American qualifying, but they showed better form after Carlo Ancelotti took over, and the squad remains brimming with talent. It will be intriguing to see if Brentford's Igor Thiago starts up front for them, but they will be solid defensively with Arsenal's Gabriel and PSG's Marquinhos forming a strong central defensive partnership.

Another PSG player, Achraf Hakimi, is among Morocco's key figures, and many expect another strong tournament from them after their semi-final run in 2022. We all recognize the crucial nature of this match for Scotland, as a win could help them advance from their group for the first time in World Cup history, yet I would not underestimate Haiti. Any team that has endured the journey they have-qualifying while unable to play home matches-possesses a certain resilience.

Haiti have players with Premier League experience, such as Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, and they will not be timid in attack. I still believe Scotland will narrowly win, but how will Steve Clarke set up his team? Lawrence Shankland will lead the line, but will Clarke partner him with another striker or opt for an extra midfielder? He might need to take a gamble.

This is a particularly challenging group for the United States. All four teams are likely to fancy their chances of reaching the last 32. Paraguay boasted one of the best defensive records in South American qualifying and will be difficult to overcome. The co-hosts may have to be content with a draw in their opener.

Turkey boast several creative talents like Juventus's Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid's Arda Guler, and they are well organized under manager Vincenzo Montella. However, Australia will have Norwich striker Mohamed Toure leading their attack; while he is somewhat unrefined, he has a knack for scoring-he has netted several hat-tricks since joining from Danish club Randers FC in February, including one on his first start.

Curacao is the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, in terms of both land area and population-158,000 people, which is only marginally larger than my home city of Norwich. Sadly, Norwich never reached a World Cup, but Curacao's qualification is a remarkable story-and so is the return of Dick Advocaat as their head coach





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World Cup 2026 Chris Sutton Football Predictions FIFA World Cup Mexico Vs South Africa Argentina Vs Algeria England Vs Croatia AI Predictions Microsoft Copilot Group Stage Forecasts Co-Hosts Son Heung-Min Brazil Morocco Scotland Haiti USA Turkey Australia Curacao

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