Chris Rabb wins Pennsylvania Democratic primary, expects to win congressional race despite controversy

Chris Rabb, a Democratic Socialist and Pennsylvania state representative, won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District in a landslide. Despite controversy surrounding his antisemitism and support for Hasan Piker, Rabb is expected to win the general election due to the district's strong Democratic lean.

Chris Rabb , a Pennsylvania Democratic Socialist and current state representative, won his fifth term in office and the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District.

He faced off against Stanford and in a video, Rabb attacked candidates who refuse to call Israel's actions in Gaza 'genocide.

' Critics have raised concerns about Rabb's antisemitism and support for Hasan Piker, a far-left podcaster with controversial comments. Despite these issues, Rabb is expected to cruise to victory in November due to the district's Democratic lean





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Chris Rabb Democratic Socialist PA-03 Philadelphia Congressional Race Open Antisemitism General Election PA-03 Congressional District Democratic Northeast Philadelphia Residents Chris Rabb Vs Stanford Redistricting Efforts Primary Election General Election Congressional Black Caucus Jamie Raskin DSA Endorsement AIPAC Dark Money Groups Elizabeth Legal Insurrection The Washington Examiner Heritage Foundation

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