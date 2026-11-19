Mayor Olivia Chow has again turned down a seat on the Toronto police board and is keeping her previous roster of deputy mayors. Her letters to the striking committee came as council resumed its first meeting after a busy Wednesday.

Mayor Olivia Chow is again turning down a post on the Toronto police board while opting to stick with the same roster of deputy mayors as when she finished her first term.

Mayor Declines Police Board Seat Again

Those decisions were made public in letters to the striking committee, which is meeting this morning to finalize the picks to the city's boards and committees. No reason was provided in the letter, but the mayor, who also declined a seat on the police board in her first term, is expected to hold a news conference before council reconvenes this afternoon.

Also read Toronto Council Meets as Olivia Chow Outlines Vision and New Roles Assigned

City council is set to resume its first meeting at noon after a busy day Wednesday, according to coverage of the meeting schedule. Ausma Malik will continue her role as Chow's first deputy along with three other regional, nonstatutory deputy mayors. The housing committee and transit board are guaranteed to see new leaders today after Gord Perks retired and Jamaal Myers was defeated in last month's election.

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New Councillers Face Committee Appointments

Chow will have seven new councillors to consider for various committee appointments, including Mike Layton and former Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith. The striking committee is meeting in the morning to finalize appointments to the city's boards and committees, with the mayor's letters setting out her decisions on the police board and deputy mayor roles. Council's first meeting of the term resumed at noon after a busy Wednesday, with the appointments process among the items on the agenda.

Chow's choice to decline the police board seat repeats a decision from her first term, when she also passed on a position on the oversight body. The deputy mayor roster remains unchanged, with Ausma Malik staying on as first deputy alongside three other regional, nonstatutory deputy mayors. The housing committee and transit board will both have new leadership after Perks retired and Myers was defeated in last month's election.

With seven new councillors to consider, Chow faces a set of appointments that includes Mike Layton and former Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith. The mayor is expected to hold a news conference before council reconvenes this afternoon, though the letters did not provide a reason for declining the police board seat. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.