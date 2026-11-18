Mayor Olivia Chow addresses Toronto City Council at its first meeting of the new term, outlining her platform for affordable housing and transit caps, while the council welcomes new leadership and committee assignments.

TORONTO - A new term officially begins at Toronto city hall with a historic council meeting held for the first time since the recent municipal election.

Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to lay out her vision for her second term as Toronto City Hall hosts its first meeting of the new council. Chow is set to address the council this afternoon for the first time since winning her re-election bid. Also at today's meeting, the speaker's chair is expected to be filled by a new face after council's longtime rules enforcer Frances Nunziata, who held the post for 16 years, was defeated in last month's election.

Also read Toronto Council Hires Activists to Tackle Housing Crisis

Chow Selects New Committee Chairs

The election has also set the table for a shuffling of key committee roles, with the retirement of housing chair Gord Perks and the defeat of transit chair Jamaal Myers. This shift in leadership marks a significant transition for the municipal government, opening up critical portfolios that have defined recent policy directions in the city. Chow will have seven new councillors to consider for high-profile roles, including former Liberal MPs Nate Erskine-Smith and Shaun Chen.

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The inclusion of these experienced politicians suggests a strategic move to bolster the council's expertise in federal relations and specialized governance areas. Chow will be expected to make good this term on a campaign platform headlined by promises to boost renter protections, cap transit fares, expand a school nutrition program and build more affordable housing. These core pillars of her agenda reflect the priorities that drove voters to re-elect her, despite a competitive and challenging election cycle.

The emphasis on renter protections comes amid ongoing housing crises across major Canadian urban centers, making it a central focus for the mayor. Similarly, the promise to cap transit fares addresses long-standing concerns about affordability and accessibility for Toronto residents. Expanding the school nutrition program is another key initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable families and ensuring all students have access to proper meals.

Affordable Housing Plans Face Hurdles

Building more affordable housing remains a contentious but necessary goal, requiring collaboration between city hall, provincial authorities, and developers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. The Canadian Press