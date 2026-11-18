Choice Properties REIT completes $39.7M acquisition of 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby. The site is zoned for high-rise development, marking a strategic move into intensification.

Choice Properties REIT has officially purchased a wholesale club at 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby, British Columbia, for a transaction total of $39,731,000. The deal closed on September 8, according to the REIT's Q3 2026 report published last week, and includes all related costs on top of the $38,500,000 base purchase price. The seller was Arbutus Properties Ltd, and the property sits at the intersection with Royal Oak Avenue in the Royal Oak neighbourhood, just north of the Expo Line SkyTrain's Royal Oak Station.

Strategic Acquisition Details

This transaction represents the largest acquisition Choice Properties REIT has made in 2026. The purchase significantly increases the rental revenue share of Loblaw Companies, which is now responsible for 57.1% of the REIT's rental revenue. Loblaw is also the largest unitholder in Choice Properties REIT and a major tenant of the portfolio. The acquisition underscores the REIT's shift toward developing large retail properties that are prime for intensification.

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Development Potential and Zoning

The 5335 Kingsway site is identified as a key Village Centre Node under the Royal Oak Community Plan. This designation allows for high-rise development up to 30 storeys at the northeast corner of the intersection. JLL marketed the property with this development potential in mind, stating in their sales brochure that the size accommodates various options including multiple towers, retail space, and diverse amenities. The sales brochure also noted that an additional 10 storeys are available through the City of Burnaby's Community Benefit Bonus Policy, increasing potential heights up to a maximum of 40 storeys.

Conceptual plans for the site envision 1,028,463 sf of developable area and an 8.32 Floor Space Ratio under the base 30 storey configuration. The property has been on the market for over a year, having been listed for sale last summer by Kevin Douglas, Edgar Buksevics, Kevin Meikle, and Colton Zayshley of JLL on an unpriced basis. This long listing period laid the groundwork for the neighbourhood to be redeveloped as the intersection becomes a central node for the community.

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Financial Interim and Market Context

Despite the current downturn in the real estate market, the wholesale club building at 5335 Kingsway provides consistent interim holding income. The building covers 47,775 sq. ft. and will generate revenue while developers work through entitlements and development vision. Choice Properties REIT is diversifying its focus beyond traditional retail, leveraging its position as a developer to capitalize on intensification opportunities. The REIT reported that Funds From Operations per unit diluted grew by 2.2% year over year and is now $0.284, with occupancy rates at 91.4% for mixed-use and residential properties.

The real estate market remains amidst a downturn, but the strategic acquisition of 5335 Kingsway positions the REIT for future growth. The property's size and location near the SkyTrain station make it an attractive site for future mixed-use development. Choice Properties REIT is now looking to transform this existing retail asset into a high-density residential and commercial hub, aligning with broader urban planning goals in Burnaby.

Industry Moves and Related Developments

In other significant real estate news, First Capital REIT's unitholders and the Ontario Superior Court gave their stamp of approval for a deal in June, with the transaction expected to close in Q4 2026 or Q1 2027. Meanwhile, District REIT owes approximately $78.8 million to CMLS Financial pertaining to eight properties and has over 850 unique retail investors. Zonix was planning a 40-storey and 44-storey tower at 36-48 Steeles Ave E and 37-49 Highland Park Blvd, with Cameron Stephens and Vector Financial as the lenders. The 748-unit mixed-income project is set for 9883 140 Street in Surrey, which is currently occupied by an affordable rental community called Jessica Place. Additionally, the office building at 2665 Renfrew Street in Vancouver sold in July and is set to be the new home of the Fraser Academy beginning Fall 2027.