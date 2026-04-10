Chlorine Gas Leak at Crystal Pool Sends Eight to Hospital

A chlorine gas leak at Crystal Pool in Victoria, BC, caused by the mixing of chemicals, resulted in eight people being hospitalized. The incident triggered a hazmat response, evacuations, and road closures. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and assess the long-term impact on the area.

Eight individuals were transported to the hospital following a chlorine gas leak at Crystal Pool , triggered by the unintended mixing of two chemicals, according to Victoria Fire Chief Dan Atkinson. The incident occurred in a mechanical room, and the cause, whether due to a mechanical malfunction or human error, remains under investigation. The fire department was initially alerted to a noxious odor emanating from the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly identified the potential presence of noxious fumes. A number of people had already evacuated the building and were experiencing varying degrees of respiratory discomfort. The area was immediately isolated, and a hazardous materials (hazmat) team from the Capital Regional District (CRD) was called in to manage the situation, as it was deemed beyond the scope of a standard fire response. BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) confirmed that they were called at 11:09 a.m. for a hazmat incident, dispatching five ambulances, a link and referral unit, and a paramedic supervisor. Ten individuals were assessed, with eight requiring transport to the hospital in stable condition. Chief Atkinson indicated that the symptoms exhibited by those affected included coughing and breathing difficulties.\The response to the chlorine gas leak extended to the surrounding area. Residents in homes located downwind from the pool were advised to shelter in place, remaining indoors with doors and windows closed and ventilation systems shut off. Hazmat teams are entering the building to conduct a thorough search and will initiate mechanical ventilation. During this phase, which is expected to last no more than two hours, a wider perimeter of 300 meters will be established, and residents within that zone will also be instructed to stay indoors. Following the ventilation process, the chemicals will be isolated and disposed of properly. The Crystal Pool & Fitness Centre has been closed until further notice. Victoria Police officers are also on scene, assisting with the response, and Quadra Street has been closed to traffic between Bay Street and Caledonia Avenue. \Eyewitness Maureen Jackson, who was participating in an aquafit class that had concluded around 11 a.m., described her experience. She noticed an unusual vinegary smell and began coughing upon exiting the pool. She inquired with the head lifeguard, who stated they were investigating the cause and alerting the front desk. Jackson then quickly got changed and heard whistles being blown to evacuate the pool area. A general emergency announcement followed, instructing everyone to evacuate. While Jackson managed to get partially dressed, some individuals were forced to evacuate in their swimwear. Evacuees were directed to the tennis courts, where they awaited the arrival of fire trucks. Jackson reported seeing several individuals struggling to breathe. Though she felt relatively unharmed, experiencing only a dry mouth, others required medical attention from paramedics. The incident occurred at a facility slated for replacement. Plans to replace the Crystal Pool have been in development for years, with Victoria voters approving a plan to build a new facility on the existing footprint, which will lead to the demolition of the current structure. In light of recent pool closures in the area, the city council has approved a plan to take over the pool at the former YMCA-YWCA to provide continuous pool access during the Crystal Pool closure, although the former YMCA-YWCA facility still needs improvements before its reopening. Further details will be announced as the story develops





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Chlorine Gas Crystal Pool Hazmat Incident Victoria BC Emergency Response

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