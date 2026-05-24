As a Chinese and Jewish kid, the author describes their experience growing up learning the Chinese version of the game, known for its objective to create pungs and chows. They also mention the American version of the game and its differences.

Chinese tile game is trending As a Chinese and Jewish kid, I grew up learning the original Chinese version, the rules of which are a little like gin rummy.

The most basic objective is to draw tiles to try and get pungs (sets of three of a kind) or chows (three consecutive-numbered tiles in the same suit), as well as a pair of identical tiles known as the "eyes" of your winning hand. The American version differs both in the necessary tiles (their sets include Jokers, for example) and in the rules and accepted standard hands, which change annually according to the cards distributed by the Playing mahjong with my parents, brother, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends has gotten me through everything from holiday evenings to power outages where we played by flashlight.

This four-player game, no matter which version you learn, is great for families, friend groups and anyone who likes to collect tabletop games. It’s a conversation starter and good for kids and has Arabic numerals and English letters on all of the tiles to make it easy for those who don't know the Chinese characters or suits yet, and looks nearly identical to the tiles I've been playing with since I was a child.

It comes with 144 tiles along with the necessary three dice, chips, a wind indicator and even an English instruction booklet. American mahjong sets include a few more tiles, like Jokers and seasons (if you want, you can also buy an American set and use it to play the Chinese version later by just setting the extra tiles aside).

I tend to scrutinize American sets before recommending them for two things: that they aren't exorbitant in price, and that they honor the game's Chinese origins by including the Chinese characters and symbols that are intrinsic to the gam





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Chinese Tile Game Mahjong American And Chinese Mahjong Four-Player Game Better For Kids

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