CCTV skips Real Madrid match after Mbappe Mao Zedong remarks

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not air Real Madrid's La Liga match against Racing Santander after Kylian Mbappe's viral comments about Mao Zedong, despite apologies from the player, his club and the league.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not broadcast Real Madrid's La Liga match on Sunday after star forward Kylian Mbappe caused a furor in China with remarks about former leader Mao Zedong.

CCTV Suspends Real Madrid Match Broadcast

The match between Real Madrid and Racing Santander began at 1515 GMT but was not broadcast on either of CCTV's two sports channels, AFP reporters saw. None of the other matches from the 11th round of La Liga have been broadcast live on public television so far. A viral video in recent days showed Mbappe referring to Mao as a dictator, prompting the body overseeing CCTV to say it would halt broadcasts of the top Spanish league.

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Mbappe, Real and La Liga later all said sorry for his remarks, and China's foreign ministry said it took the player's apology seriously. Asked by AFP before the weekend, La Liga said that Chinese television had previously shown all games live, without specifying which platforms hosted the broadcasts. AFP journalists did find live broadcasts of matches on Migu, a digital streaming service owned by the state-owned China Mobile telecom network. That included Barcelona's 6-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

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However, the Racing Santander-Real Madrid match did not appear to be broadcast on Sunday on Migu. China Media Group (CMG), which oversees CCTV, had said it had moved on Monday to suspend La Liga broadcasts, adding that apologies from La Liga, Mbappe and Real Madrid were an absolute prerequisite for moving past the furor.

The viral video showed Mbappe saying that the funniest internet meme about him he had seen was of his face photoshopped onto that of some guy -- I think he is a Chinese dictator. This was an apparent reference to a meme of Mbappe superimposed on an image of Mao. Mbappe later apologized for his ill-judged comments, La Liga said it deeply regretted them, and Real followed suit.

Apologies Accepted But Talks Unclear

CCTV's sports website later reported that CMG had acknowledged the apologies, but it remains unclear whether talks to defuse the situation have begun. China is a huge market for European football, with CCTV also carrying matches from the Premier League as well as the German, French and Italian top flights. Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said on Saturday that the club had done our part to put the controversy behind them.

It is taboo in China to crack jokes about Mao, who died in 1976 and whose drastic policies are blamed by historians for mass starvation and millions of deaths. Major Chinese brands cancelled sponsorship deals with Mbappe after his comments. Various overseas sports leagues and players have found themselves in hot water for comments on topics that are politically sensitive to China.

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