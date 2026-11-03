China and Russia hail stronger military ties during Belousov's Beijing visit

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and senior Chinese military official Zhang Shengmin praised the countries' increasingly close relationship in Beijing. Their meeting came amid regular joint military exercises and ahead of the APEC summit scheduled for Shenzhen on November 18-19.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov visited Beijing on Tuesday to promote military ties, as officials from China and Russia described their relationship as stronger than ever.

The meeting came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for November 18-19 in Shenzhen, China. Belousov met Zhang Shengmin, who serves as Chinese President Xi Jinping's number two in the Central Military Commission, the body that directs China's armed forces. Belousov said the partnership between the two countries had reached an unprecedentedly high level, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. The Russian ministry said the bilateral relationship was grounded in personal contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi.

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China Russia Military Ties

In a statement from China's Defence Ministry, Zhang said ties had entered a new phase under the two leaders, marked by greater dynamism and accelerated development. Zhang said China was ready to work with Russia to enhance mutual trust in the military sphere. He said those efforts would better safeguard the two countries' respective national sovereignty, security and development interests. The two militaries have held regular joint exercises in recent years.

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Western governments and some others view the growing military partnership with suspicion as Russia's war on Ukraine continues. Moscow has sought closer relations with Beijing since the war began in 2022. China says it is neutral and has not denounced Russia's invasion, instead calling for peace talks. Putin has said he intends to attend the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

APEC Summit Attendance Plans

US President Donald Trump has also said he may attend. In September, the Kremlin said Putin and Trump had discussed the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting with Xi at the summit. No further details of such a meeting were given in the report. A photograph distributed by the Associated Press showed Putin and Xi inspecting an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The image was credited to Maxim Shemetov, Pool Photo via AP. The reported November 3, 2026, publication date for the source coverage places the officials' meeting in the context of continuing diplomatic and military engagement between Beijing and Moscow. The statements from both sides emphasized closer cooperation and the importance they attach to their relationship.