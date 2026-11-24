A Chinese neuroscience researcher at Princeton University was detained by ICE at Reagan National Airport after attending a conference. A judge has ordered ICE not to remove her from Virginia as her asylum case remains pending.

A Chinese neuroscience researcher at Princeton University remains in immigrant detention after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at an airport last week.

A federal judge has ordered ICE not to remove Eva Yi Xie from Virginia, where she is being held at the Caroline Detention Center. The judge also asked the federal government to respond by Wednesday to a petition challenging her detention. Xie had attended the Society for Neuroscience conference in Washington on Nov. 18, where she presented her research, according to an image provided by Jorge Yanar.

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ICE Detains Chinese Researcher at Airport

She was trying to catch a flight last Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when ICE officers took her into custody. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, says Xie overstayed her visa and did not have authorization to study in the United States. Kerry Doyle, Xie's lawyer, said Xie came to the U.S. at age 14 with her family from China and has had an asylum application pending for years.

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Doyle insisted that Xie has permission to live, work and study in the U.S. while her case is pending. As ICE officers detained her at the airport, Xie managed to fire off a message to her co-workers, her adviser said.

"I'm detained by ice," Xie wrote on the messaging platform Slack, according to a screenshot that Brody shared with the AP. "Plz help I'm in DCA. " She started to try to tell them where she was headed, but the message ended abruptly with the words, "they bring me to. " The cryptic message set off a scramble among Xie's co-workers at a time when federal authorities have stepped up immigration enforcement at airports.

Colleagues Respond to Sudden Arrest

Brody was called out of a class and immediately contacted Princeton administrators, who arranged for Xie to have an attorney. Xie called in to a weekly lab meeting on Tuesday to thank her co-workers for their support, said Carlos Brody, a neuroscience professor and her adviser.

"She is in remarkable spirits," Brody told The Associated Press in an interview. "Eva described it as a very interesting experience where all societal rank is stripped away and that you get to know people and support each other just as people. So she's making the most of it.

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" Brody spoke at a rally Monday for Xie at the university, describing it as "focused on what an amazing person Eva is, how brilliant she is and also how deeply rooted in our community she is. " In the wake of Xie's detention, Brody stressed that "she is one of us, she's one of the best of us and this shouldn't be happening to any of us.

Lawmakers Question Arrest and Detention

" Xie's research is focused on understanding how brains make decisions, which the neuroscience professor said was crucial because "decision-making is strongly impacted in mental illness. " Along with Xie's Princeton colleagues, lawmakers like New Jersey Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim have demanded answers and questioned the arrest. Xie is resigned to spending the Thanksgiving holiday in the detention facility, according to her PhD adviser.

The case has drawn attention as federal immigration enforcement at airports has increased.