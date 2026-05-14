Chinese President Xi Jinping Warns U.S. President Donald Trump on Taiwan Clash

The exchange between the two leaders at a summit in Beijing highlighted the deep differences between the two countries on issues such as the war in Iran, trade disputes, and Washington's relations with Taiwan. The warning from Xi Jinping suggests that the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to China may not lead to significant political or economic breakthroughs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that the two countries could clash over Taiwan if the issue was not handled properly, an unusually harsh admonition that stood in contrast to the American leader’s praise for his counterpart.

The exchange at a highly anticipated summit in Beijing underscored just how far apart Trump and Xi remain on thorny issues, including the war in Iran, trade disputes and Washington’s relations with Taiwan, which is self-ruled but which China claims as part of its territory. It also suggested that Trump’s three-day visit to China is likely to be longer on pageantry and symbolism than substantive political or economic breakthroughs





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China-U.S. Relations Taiwan Question Bilateral Relationship Clashes And Even Conflicts Thucydides Trap Taiwan Iran Trade Disputes Washington's Relations With Taiwan Xi Jinping Donald Trump Temple Of Heaven Beijing State Banquet

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