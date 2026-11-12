Chinese AI Firms Secure Nvidia Chip Capacity Ahead of Potential US Export Restrictions

Chinese artificial intelligence companies are urgently renting Nvidia computing power in overseas data centers, fearing that a scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang will trigger stricter US export controls.

Chinese artificial intelligence enterprises are actively seeking to rent Nvidia -powered computing capacity at data centers located outside of China. This strategic move stems from growing anxiety that a recent personal scandal involving Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang could prompt the United States to tighten restrictions on the remote use of advanced processors by Chinese firms.

Nvidia Capacity Rush Amid Scandal Fears

Three individuals familiar with the matter reported that the current scramble to secure remote access underscores significant concern among Chinese technology companies regarding the potential closing of a gap in US export controls. While Washington strictly prohibits the direct export of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, companies have historically accessed these processors remotely by leasing computing power at international data centers.

Also read Nvidia CEO's Affair with Alleged Spy Facilitated $7.5B in China Chip Shipments

A major Chinese cloud provider has internally discussed the necessity of locking in overseas Nvidia chip capacity to mitigate future risks. Simultaneously, several other entities have contacted data-center operators with requests to reserve such resources. Smaller artificial intelligence laboratories are also considering similar defensive steps, including direct approaches to major providers of rented computing power in Southeast Asia.

Remote Access Security Act Political Momentum

The primary driver behind this urgency is the fear that the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang could add significant political momentum to the Remote Access Security Act, or RASA. This US legislation would grant the Commerce Department the authority to regulate and restrict remote, cloud-based access to restricted technology.

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The House of Representatives previously passed this bill by a decisive 369-22 vote in January. The legislation now awaits action in the Senate, and its potential passage would make it significantly harder for Chinese developers to obtain high-end computing power without importing chips directly into the country.

Jensen Huang Scandal and Megaspeed Ties

The political fallout centers on revelations that Jensen Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. The New York Times reported that the woman involved was Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed. US authorities have concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset with extensive business dealings and investment ties to leading Chinese technology companies.

Alleged connections extend to major industry players such as Tencent and Alibaba. Singapore business filings indicate that an Alibaba subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, provided financing to Speedmatrix, a Malaysian company linked to Megaspeed. Megaspeed has previously faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese customers access advanced Nvidia chips subject to US export controls, though the company has denied any illegal diversion of chips to China.

Grey Market Stockpiling and Smuggling Crackdowns

The prospect of tougher enforcement has simultaneously fueled demand for restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips in China's grey market. Traders and intermediaries have begun stockpiling these processors, with buyers fearing that the current controversy could prompt a broader US crackdown on the smuggling of advanced chips and AI servers into China.

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Recent procurement records highlight ongoing gaps in Washington's efforts to curb China's access to advanced technology. A Chinese university with deep ties to the People's Liberation Army purchased Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist. Additionally, US prosecutors charged Super Micro Computer co-founder Yih-Shyan Wally Liaw and two others in March with conspiring to divert servers containing Nvidia chips to China through a Southeast Asia-based company.

Financial Scale and Future Outlook

Prosecutors allege that the involved company purchased approximately $2.5 billion of servers from Super Micro between 2024 and 2025. A substantial portion of these transactions was reportedly diverted to China. None of the defendants have been convicted as of yet.

Nvidia, Megaspeed, and the US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding these developments. Advanced Nvidia processors remain critical for training and running the large artificial intelligence models that power chatbots and other generative AI products. The current rush by Chinese firms to secure overseas capacity suggests a long-term strategy to circumvent tightening geopolitical barriers in the semiconductor sector.