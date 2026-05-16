China, U.S. sign deal to expand agricultural trade, tackle trade barriers

China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, China's commerce ministry announced after this week's summit in Beijing. The agreement includes measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods but does not specify which products.

China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, China's commerce ministry said on Saturday after this week's summit in Beijing.

China's farm imports from the U.S. still face an additional 10-per-cent levy after last year's rounds of tit-for-tat tariff hikes, which fell 65.7 per cent year-on-year to US$8.4-billion in 2025, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. The commerce ministry said both sides aim to promote two-way trade, including in agricultural products, through measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods.

However, it did not specify which products. China resumed purchases of some U.S. farm goods after an October meeting, fulfilling a U.S.-stated commitment to buy 12 million metric tons of soybeans by the end of February. China also purchased some U.S. wheat cargoes and large volumes of sorghum. Market watchers expect a 10-per-cent cut in soybean tariffs, which could allow private Chinese crushers to resume purchases that were largely sidelined during last year's U.S. harvest.

Tariff reductions on agricultural products would mark a normalization of China-U.S. farm trade, allowing commercial buyers to re-enter the market, said Johnny Xiang, founder of Beijing-based AgRadar Consulting. China will work to address U.S. concerns over registration of beef facilities and poultry exports from certain U.S. states.

Beijing on Friday granted five-year registration extensions to 425 U.S. beef plants that had largely been shut out after their registrations lapsed last year, and approved new five-year registrations for 77 additional U.S. facilities. U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday the U.S. expects China to buy 'double-digit billions' worth of U.S. farm goods over the next three years, although neither side has yet released details on specific products, values or volume





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China-U.S. Agricultural Trade Tariff Reductions Non-Tariff Barriers Market Access Issues Soybeans Wheat Sorgum Beef Facilities Poultry Exports

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