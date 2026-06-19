China Tightens Indium Export Scrutiny, Fueling Supply Chain Concerns

China is stepping up scrutiny on indium exports, causing buyers to fear the metal may be added to export controls, echoing restrictions on indium phosphide. This could impact AI data centers and global supply chains, with the US already moving to stockpile the material.

China is intensifying its oversight of indium exports, raising fears among global buyers that the metal, critical for next-generation data centers, could become the next target of Beijing's export control regime.

Indium, a silvery-white metal produced primarily as a byproduct of zinc refining, is essential for manufacturing indium phosphide, a compound used in high-speed optical chips that power artificial intelligence data centers. China dominates global production, accounting for nearly 70% of the world's supply, making it a pivotal player in the supply chain for advanced computing technologies. In February 2025, Beijing placed indium phosphide on its export control list, a move that has already created significant hurdles for AI infrastructure projects.

The restrictions prompted Nvidia-backed chipmaker Coherent to send its CEO to Beijing alongside President Donald Trump in May to address the issue. While indium metal itself is not yet subject to formal controls, buyers report mounting scrutiny from Chinese customs. For the first time this year, a European buyer was required to disclose detailed end-user information, including geographic location, before receiving export approval.

A major North American buyer noted that approval times have stretched from same-day to several days, attributing the delay to more rigorous documentation checks. This buyer described the atmosphere as tense, although they had not been asked for additional information beyond standard paperwork. The enhanced due diligence is not uniformly applied; two other buyers told Reuters they had heard of increased scrutiny but had not personally experienced it.

So far, no shipments have been blocked, but the industry is on edge. Some market participants view these developments as a precursor to tighter controls or the systematic collection of end-user data, which China-like other export control nations-uses to map global supply chains and identify chokepoints. Indium has been flagged as a potential vulnerability for the United States.

The Defense Logistics Agency earlier this year issued a request for proposals to stockpile up to 403 metric tons of indium over three years, underscoring strategic concerns. Another North American buyer expressed suspicion that the new reporting requirements are a precursor to restrictions or outright bans on exports. The cumulative effect is heightening anxiety in a niche market where supply is concentrated and demand is surging due to the AI boom.

China's Ministry of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment during a public holiday. The evolving situation echoes previous trade disputes where China leveraged its dominance in rare earths and other strategic materials. With indium's critical role in AI and defense technologies, any move to restrict its export could have far-reaching implications for global tech supply chains and further strain U.S.-China trade relations.

As buyers navigate the murky waters of Chinese customs approvals, the industry watches for any sign that indium metal will officially join the export control list, potentially reshaping the landscape for high-speed data transmission and AI computing





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