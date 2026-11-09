China Suspends Additional US Tariffs for Two Months

China extends suspension of 24% tariffs on US goods until Jan 10, retaining 10% rate per State Council decree, following Trump-Xi agreement.

China has formally announced the extension of its suspension on additional tariffs affecting United States goods for a further two-month period. This decision solidifies the trade truce agreed upon by national leaders, ensuring that the current temporary measures remain in effect until early next year. The move stabilizes commercial relations between the world's two largest economies during a critical transitional phase.

Official Decree on Tariff Suspensions

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council declared that the new timeline takes effect precisely at 1:01 p.m. Beijing time on Tuesday. While the additional 24% levy is suspended, a blanket 10% tariff remains in place on all US imports. This specific rate structure reflects the compromise reached to maintain some revenue while easing the immediate burden on bilateral trade flows.

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In a separate administrative action, the Transport Ministry issued a statement on Monday confirming that China will extend its suspension of special fees on American ships docking at its ports. This extension is scheduled to run until January 10. The simultaneous suspension of port fees and import tariffs signals a coordinated effort to de-escalate commercial tensions.

Origins in Busan Agreement and Supreme Court Rulings

The current timeline is a direct result of the agreement reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in September. Their pact was designed to extend the tariff ceasefire until early next year. This development follows a meeting in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025, where both sides initially agreed to suspend their mutual 24% levies. That original truce was set to expire on November 10, prompting the recent formalization of the extension.

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The trade war began when Trump imposed emergency tariffs shortly after returning to the White House last year. China retaliated with its own levies, creating a tit-for-tat escalation. However, the legal landscape shifted earlier this year when the Supreme Court overturned Trump's emergency tariffs. This ruling forced both nations to reconsider their strategies, leading to the current reliance on duties imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Monitoring US Policy Changes and Future Summits

China has stated that it will closely monitor any US plans to replace the overturned emergency tariffs with new duties under Section 301. The Chinese government warned that Beijing may adjust its countermeasures accordingly if it perceives unfairness in the new US approach. This vigilance highlights the fragility of the current truce and the need for continuous diplomatic engagement.

Leadership engagement remains high as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are set to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in Shenzhen later this month. This encounter will mark their third summit this year, providing a direct channel to address lingering disputes. The previous round of talks in Washington in September established the foundation for the current extension until January 10.

US Demands for Concrete Agricultural and Mineral Actions

On the American side, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer recently spoke with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng. Their discussions raised concerns about Beijing's recent actions and emphasized the importance of implementing commitments made as part of the deal reached in Busan. The US administration is focused on ensuring that verbal agreements translate into tangible economic concessions.

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Jamieson Greer used a video call to emphasize the critical importance for China to take concrete actions to implement its pledges. His office stated that specific areas of concern include agricultural purchases, rare earths, and other critical minerals. These sectors are viewed as key indicators of whether China is fully honoring the spirit of the trade truce and the broader economic cooperation framework.