China Southern subsidiary Xiamen Airlines agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes at a list price of about US$7.4 billion, the first firm conversion of China's 200-jet commitment made at a May summit.

China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines agreed on Tuesday to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes at a list price of about US$7.4 billion.

Largest Chinese Boeing Order in a Decade

The deal is the largest Chinese airplane order for the U.S. planemaker in nearly a decade, according to the announcement. The order follows a commitment for 200 jets that China made during a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in May. Jefferies said in a research note that it understood the planes, to be delivered from 2031 to 2034, represented the first conversion of China's 200-jet commitment to a firm order.

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Boeing had been largely shut out of new orders from the world's second-largest aviation market since 2017 amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. It has still been delivering planes from older orders during that period, the company has said. Boeing and Airbus forecast China will require around 9,000 new jets by 2045 to meet demand, more than any other region. China has not announced any specific orders as part of the 200-airplane commitment.

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A China Southern securities filing did not say whether this order was included. Boeing, whose shares rose one per cent on Tuesday, declined to comment on the Xiamen Airlines order. Airlines typically receive a large discount on the list price from manufacturers, so the final value of the deal is likely to be lower than US$7.4 billion. Trump said on Monday that he thinks China will buy another 250 Boeing airplanes.

He gave no details, and Chinese officials have not confirmed any further purchases. In May, he predicted China could boost its order to as many as 750 planes. The 737 MAX jets in the Xiamen agreement are scheduled for delivery in batches between 2031 and 2034, China Southern said in the filing. The deal is subject to approval from the company's shareholders and relevant Chinese government authorities.

Xiamen Airlines Fleet Modernization and Hub Plans

China Southern said the order would help Xiamen Airlines seize opportunities arising from its move to the new Xiamen Xiang'an International Airport. The order would also support the construction of an aviation hub in Fujian province and optimize its fleet structure, the airline said. Xiamen Airlines, historically an all-Boeing operator, ended a nearly four-decade-long all-Boeing fleet in early 2023. It took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo under an operating lease at that time.

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In April, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines also agreed to buy 137 Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The Xiamen Airlines order is the first firm conversion of China's 200-jet commitment made at the May summit between Trump and Xi. The commitment was seen as a sign of easing trade tensions between the two countries after years of disputes. Boeing has been working to rebuild its presence in China, which is expected to become the world's largest aviation market.

Analysts said the order could open the door for more Boeing sales in China in the coming years. The filing did not disclose the final negotiated price for the 50 jets, which are listed at about US$7.4 billion before customary discounts. China Southern shares and Boeing shares both moved higher after the announcement, with Boeing up one per cent on Tuesday.