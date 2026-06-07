China's 'Most Devoted Fraudster': Husband Forged Hospital Records to Save Wife's Life

The story of Liao, a Beijing factory worker turned fraudster, who forged hospital payment receipts to secure life-saving dialysis for his wife, highlighting gaps in China's healthcare system and public response.

A former Beijing factory worker with only a secondary school education became known across China as the country's "most devoted fraudster" after he forged hospital payment records to secure dialysis treatments for his wife suffering from severe uraemia.

Now returned to public attention, the story involves Liao, an unemployed husband trapped between poverty and an unaffordable healthcare system, who orchestrated a years-long forgery scheme. Investigators found 49 forged receipts involving more than 172,000 yuan, roughly US$26,600 at the time. From November 2007 to September 2011, Liao forged Beijing Hospital charge notes and invoices, evading the large sum.

He told the court, covering his face and weeping, "I had been pushed to the point where there was no other way.

" Liao and his wife Du had been living on the margins of Beijing after their workplaces shut down, leaving the family with little money. Their hardship worsened in 2007 when Du was diagnosed with severe uraemia, requiring dialysis three times a week at a cost exceeding 5,000 yuan monthly, a crushing amount. Liao tried to seek medical insurance reimbursement, but Du was ineligible without Beijing household registration, thus lacking local coverage.

Liao, who had diabetes and once suffered severe ulcers, was left trying to keep his wife alive inside a system he could not afford. While paying hospital fees, he noticed staff only checked whether a receipt carried an official seal, without verifying the amount paid. Desperate, Liao contacted a fake-seal maker, forged the hospital stamp, and began submitting altered receipts instead of paying the full cost. The scheme collapsed in September 2011 when the hospital upgraded its billing system.

Liao had been arrested in February 2011, released on bail, and his trial was in 2012 at Dongcheng District People's Court. He admitted he could not afford dialysis and turned to forged seals. Under China's Criminal Law, fraud involving large sums normally carries three to ten years in prison, but his motive was not personal enrichment but saving his wife. Public pressure led to donations exceeding 330,000 yuan from nearly 3,900 netizens.

Liao authorized donations to be managed by the China Social Assistance Foundation solely for his wife's treatment. In December 2012, he was convicted of fraud and sentenced to three years in jail suspended for four years, plus a 3,000 yuan fine. The lenient outcome reflected extraordinary public pressure and recognition of his selfless motive. Liao stated, "She was ill. I could not just leave her to die.





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