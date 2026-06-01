China's Industrial Subsidies: A Structural Change and a Risk to Global Markets

The OECD has released new data showing that industrial subsidies are reshaping the global economy, with China standing out as a provider of state support that risks harmful distortions. The Paris-based organization found that government aid for the world's largest manufacturing groups in 15 key sectors reached levels in 2023 and 2024 not seen since the global financial crisis, marking a structural change. China is a standout in the database, with firms based there receiving three to eight times more government support than member-countries of the organization. The research provides a novel insight into the use of subsidies that are helping fuel tensions and tariffs between China and major economies.

Industrial subsidies are reshaping the global economy with China standing out as a provider of state support that risks harmful distortions, according to new data from the OECD .

The Paris-based organization found that government aid for the world's largest manufacturing groups in 15 key sectors reached levels in 2023 and 2024 not seen since the global financial crisis, marking a structural change. China is a standout in the database, with firms based there receiving three to eight times more government support than member-countries of the organization.

The research provides a novel insight into the use of subsidies that are helping fuel tensions and tariffs between China and major economies. The OECD's initiative aims to shed light on the controversial subject by showing amounts that firms actually receive based on studying company filings to track grants, tax concessions, and cut-rate lending. In 2024, total subsidies for the sectors tracked in the database reached $108 billion.

The organization also said that subsidies did not increase productivity and profitability, suggesting that support will have deterred investment. The OECD warned that subsidies could result in less innovation, product quality, and competition, even as consumers benefit in the short-term from lower prices





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Industrial Subsidies China OECD Global Economy State Support Distortions Tensions Tariffs Global Markets Innovation Productivity Competition Subsidies China's Manufacturing Groups World's Largest Manufacturing Groups Key Sectors Government Aid Transparency Completeness World Trade Organization WTO China's WTO Federal Government China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO China's WTO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada committed to deepening ties with China, Anand tells Chinese ministerOTTAWA — Just days after a Canadian warship passed through the Taiwan Strait — defying Beijing's warning that such transits undermine the bilateral rela

Read more »

Matches to make after UFC MacauThe Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up its busy May with a 13-fight card in China.

Read more »

Taiwan Vows Not to Be ‘Silenced’ After China Expels NYT Reporter(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan has condemned the expulsion of a New York Times journalist from China over an interview the US-based newspaper conducted with the self-ruled island’s leader, saying it is common for a president of a democratic country to explain its position.

Read more »

US takes step to halt Nvidia AI chip shipments to Chinese firms outside ChinaBy Karen Freifeld May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S.

Read more »