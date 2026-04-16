China's GDP grew 1.3 percent in the first quarter, exceeding annual targets, largely due to state investment and infrastructure spending. Despite weak domestic consumption and global disruptions from the Iran conflict, sectors like AI-driven data centers and renewable energy show promise, while analysts remain cautiously optimistic about exports.

China's economy demonstrated resilience in the first quarter, achieving a 1.3 percent gross domestic product growth rate despite subdued domestic consumption and global economic turbulence stemming from the U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting Iran and its subsequent disruption of energy supplies. This quarterly expansion positions the Chinese economy for an annual growth exceeding 5 percent, surpassing the government's initial target of 4.5 percent.

The primary drivers of this growth were robust state-led investment and substantial infrastructure projects, which, while effective in boosting GDP, may mask underlying weaknesses such as a potential decline in exports and ongoing challenges in stimulating domestic consumer spending. Economists from the Economist Intelligence Unit highlighted that while rising oil prices might have presented headwinds for the production and export of certain goods like textiles and plastics, sectors such as data center construction, fueled by the artificial intelligence surge, and a heightened demand for renewable energy solutions, spurred by disruptions to oil and gas markets caused by the conflict, are showing promising long-term growth. Xu Tianchen, a senior China economist at the EIU, observed a dual narrative: resilience in the face of limited direct impact from the Iran conflict, juxtaposed with an imbalance between a strong export sector and tepid domestic demand. During the National People's Congress in March, Premier Li Qiang acknowledged the exceptionally challenging global and domestic landscape, characterized by intertwined external shocks and internal difficulties, underscoring the critical need to expand the domestic economy, a long-standing objective now amplified by international unpredictability. While domestic expansion is a priority, maintaining export strength remains crucial, with analysts expressing optimism about foreign trade growth for the year, contingent on the assumption that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz will be temporary or that China's impact will be delayed. The U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been characterized as a provocative act, raising concerns about potential escalations between major powers. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, publicly downplayed tensions, suggesting that China's cooperation in opening the strait was a positive development and that agreements had been reached regarding weapon shipments to Iran. Reports from Chinese state media indicated that two Chinese vessels successfully navigated the waterway without incident, although another vessel, the Rich Starry, reportedly turned back before reaching the blockade. The Rich Starry, previously blacklisted by the U.S. for alleged sanction evasion related to Iran, may have exercised extreme caution to avoid becoming ensnared in enforcement actions, according to foreign affairs analysts. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Iran to de-escalate its actions in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the international community's consensus on restoring normal navigation. He also commended Pakistan's efforts in mediating talks, highlighting the pressing need to prevent renewed hostilities and preserve the fragile ceasefire. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with signals of potential progress being positively received by investors, leading to rallies in Asian markets. The market sentiment suggests a growing confidence in a resolution, with trading reflecting an expectation that a deal is imminent. This optimism is characterized by a shift from uncertainty to anticipation of a peaceful resolution, with markets actively pricing in the conclusion of diplomatic agreements





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