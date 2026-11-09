China Producer Inflation Hits Fastest Pace Since June 2022

China's factory-gate prices rose 5.7% in October from a year earlier, as higher energy costs lifted producer inflation to its fastest pace since June 2022.

China's producer inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since June 2022 in October, as higher energy costs helped extend a pickup that has now lasted three months. Prices at the factory gate climbed 5.7% from a year earlier, up from a gain of 5% in September, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg had pointed to a 5.3% rise in producer prices. In the same release, the consumer price index slipped more than forecast to 0.7% in October, down from 0.9% in the prior month, while core CPI slid to 0.8%, matching this year's low.

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Energy and Commodity Costs Drive Producer Price Gains

Higher energy costs helped push China's factory-gate prices up 5.7% in October, the fastest producer inflation since June 2022. The pickup has been building for three consecutive months, with the year-on-year gain rising from 5% in September.

The Bloomberg analysis links this trend to a festering conflict in the Middle East and to trillions of dollars in AI spending. Both forces are pushing up the costs of commodities such as oil and metals, adding pressure to manufacturers that rely on these inputs.

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Global benchmark Brent rallied to a six-month high in October, even though oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important energy checkpoint, had revived. Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to quell tensions around Iran, which has kept energy markets under strain.

The global buildout of data centers is also driving up demand for artificial intelligence-related products and some raw materials. This demand adds a second source of cost pressure that sits alongside the energy shock linked to the Middle East.

Chinese Companies Struggle to Pass On Costs

Chinese companies are struggling to pass higher input costs on to their customers, which limits how far producer inflation reaches the wider economy. The gap between rising factory prices and softer consumer prices sits at the center of the October figures.

The consumer price index rose 0.7% in October, slipping more than forecast and falling from 0.9% in September. That slower consumer inflation shows that households are not absorbing the full increase in upstream costs.

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Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 0.8%, matching the lowest level recorded so far this year. Taken together with the producer figures, the data suggest that cost pressure is building upstream while demand at the retail level remains subdued.

Weak Household Demand Shapes China's Uneven Recovery

China's economy staged a modest rebound in the third quarter, which put growth back into Beijing's target range. However, the recovery remains uneven, and weak domestic demand is limiting how much firms can raise prices.

Cautious households and weak private-sector confidence continue to restrain domestic demand. This caution is taking place against the backdrop of a prolonged slump in housing prices, which has weighed on household balance sheets and spending decisions.