China, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia pushed back against new U.S. tariffs on 14 economies, rejecting allegations of excess manufacturing capacity as the duties are set to take effect early next year.

China, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia pushed back Thursday against planned tariff hikes by the Trump administration, rejecting allegations that they have excess manufacturing capacity. The new import duties were announced Wednesday and are likely to take effect early next year.

They followed a monthslong Section 301 investigation. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he determined that practices of the 14 economies relating to excess capacity and production in manufacturing are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce. The tariffs are intended to help reinstate duties for most of the economies after the Supreme Court ruling in February struck down most of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs implemented last year.

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Tariffs Target Global Economies

Analysts say the 14 economies targeted by the Trump administration together account for roughly half of the global economy. The latest U.S. tariffs are not as alarming as they look, said Stephen Brown, a chief economist with Capital Economics. They are essentially broadly replacing, rather than adding to, earlier announced U.S. tariffs related to forced labour allegations announced in July. China, one of the biggest U.S. trading partners, faces a 20 per cent tariff.

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It slammed the notion of overcapacity as a false premise. China opposes its use as a pretext for political maneuvering, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a regular press briefing. Tariff wars and trade wars serve no one's interests, he added. The U.S. and China have extended by two months a trade truce set to expire on Jan. 10, 2027.

The two countries also agreed on tariff cuts on reciprocal lists of non-sensitive products worth about US$60 billion. Japan faces new U.S. tariffs of up to 15 per cent and said it protested to Washington. Japan does not have any nonmarket policies or practices, or structural excess production capacity in the first place, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular news conference Thursday.

Japan and Singapore Respond

It is regrettable that the United States announced the proposed measures targeting Japan, and we have conveyed our position to the U.S. side, he said. Singapore, due to be hit by a 20 per cent tariff rate, said it was very disappointed with the U.S. proposal. Singapore's economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidize manufacturing for export, its Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.

Malaysia said it does not have excess capacity in its manufacturing sectors that distorts or disrupts global markets, adding that it will continue to engage and consult with the United States. Still, the new tariffs will likely help push prices higher and may keep core goods inflation firm into next year, Brown said in a commentary. In Thailand, government spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana said Thursday that the latest U.S. proposal, capping tariffs at 18 per cent, was more favourable than expected.

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The government will continue to pursue negotiations to secure competitive tariff levels and additional exemptions for Thai products, with the main goal of protecting Thailand's export markets, Persvivatana said. Separately, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Canada's deepening relationship with China is a cause for concern, particularly talk of steel and aluminum waivers.