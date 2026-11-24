China launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft carrying two Chinese astronauts and Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign crew member to its space station. The mission includes more than 90 experiments and marks the first joint China-foreign manned flight.

China launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft on Wednesday carrying three astronauts, two Chinese and one Pakistani, sending the first foreign crew member to its space station.

The craft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Wednesday morning and successfully separated from its rocket, entering its predetermined orbit. Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, is flying alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39. The launch marked the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China's manned space program. It is part of an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025.

Also read China cobalt prices surge to three-month high as Congo bans exports

Hours before liftoff, crowds attended a send-off ceremony at the launch center, with many holding up their phones to capture the moment. In Pakistan, shouts of God is great and Long live Pakistan-China friendship rang out across the country as the spacecraft carrying Ali climbed toward space. Many families thousands of kilometers from the launch site shared the milestone through television broadcasts.

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrations Mark Historic Launch

In restaurants, customers followed the images on television and joined the celebrations with cries celebrating Pakistan's friendship with China. Scientists at the headquarters of Pakistan's space agency also watched the launch. Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, told reporters at the center that he hoped this would be the beginning of greater co-operation in the future. He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership, scientists and engineers.

Asked if Pakistan could send astronauts independently, he said: Certainly that day will come. Iqbal said Ali carried not merely his name but the Pakistani flag on his shoulders and uniform, lifting the hopes, prayers and technological aspirations of Pakistanis into orbit. He said: The sky is no longer our limit, it is our launching pad. He described the mission as an inspiration for young Pakistanis hoping to pursue careers in science and technology.

The crew will conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests during their mission, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported earlier. Ali will conduct a photosynthetic cyanobacteria experiment in orbit during his short-term mission before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft, it said.

Crew Conducts Scientific Experiments

While this was the first spaceflight for Ali and Wu, Tang has flown on two previous missions and is set to become the first astronaut to board the Tiangong space station three times, national broadcaster CCTV said. At a news conference on Tuesday, Tang said differences in language, culture and psychology had made learning to work together more challenging, but that both sides' efforts were paying off. In front of reporters, those efforts were reflected in Ali's Mandarin proficiency.

Advertisement

He cited a line of Chinese poetry about climbing one story higher to see farther. He said in Mandarin: It's like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights. Speaking in English, he said he hoped the next chapter of space co-operation between the two countries would go from one astronaut in one flight to multiple joint flights and to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030. The United States is widely seen as China's main space rival, with NASA aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his best wishes to the astronauts ahead of their mission, saying on X on Tuesday that Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas in its journey to outer space. By Andy Wong and Kanis Leung.

Tang Shares Motivational Poetry Lines

Leung reported from Hong Kong. Associated Press journalists Wu Jia in Jiuquan and Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.