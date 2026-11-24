Chen Jining, Shanghai party secretary and Politburo member, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection for suspected violations of party discipline. He is the fourth Politburo member targeted in Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign.

China's Communist Party authorities are investigating Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining for suspected violations of party discipline, state media reported Tuesday. The Politburo member is the latest senior official targeted in President Xi Jinping's long-running anti-corruption campaign, which has shown no signs of letting up in scope or depth.

The announcement was published on November 24, 2026 at 8:09 a.m. EST and updated at 8:24 a.m. EST by The Associated Press from Bangkok. Chen is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's internal watchdog. The brief announcement provided no further details about the nature of the alleged violations or the timeline of the investigation. Chen has served as Shanghai party secretary since 2022.

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Shanghai Post Seen as Stepping Stone

The post has traditionally been viewed as a stepping stone to China's top leadership. The country's current premier, Li Qiang, previously held the position. Before his tenure in Shanghai, Chen held several senior positions in Beijing's municipal government. He also previously headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection, where he managed significant national environmental initiatives.

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His career path had been closely watched by political observers as an indicator of his potential rise within the Communist hierarchy. The investigation follows sweeping purges under Xi, who has emphasized greater party discipline. The Chinese leader has pursued an anti-corruption campaign for more than a decade, carrying out purges on a scale not seen since Mao Zedong's rule.

The relentless focus on internal party discipline continues to reshape the leadership landscape, with every senior official under scrutiny for potential misconduct or disloyalty. Mingda Qiu, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, said in an emailed statement that the takedown again shows Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has no limits. Qiu noted this is the fourth Politburo member to fall, and the fourth sitting member brought down in the current cycle. The pattern is unprecedented.

Xi Jinping Anti-Corruption Campaign Limits

Other Politburo members purged include Gen. Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, both senior members of the Central Military Commission, which oversees the armed forces, and Ma Xingrui, a provincial party secretary. Visual records show Chen Jining attending a deliberation on the government work report on the sideline of the National People's Congress at the Beijing Hotel on March 6, 2025. The photo was taken by AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File.

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These public appearances highlight his active role in national politics just prior to the current investigation being announced by state authorities. The investigation underscores the continued intensity of Xi Jinping's efforts to consolidate power and eliminate any perceived threats or corruption within the upper echelons of the government. As one of the most powerful cities in China, Shanghai remains a crucial barometer for political stability and economic policy under the central leadership. Huizhong Wu of The Associated Press contributed to this report.