China Factory Activity Stalls in May Amid Weaker Export Orders and Rising Costs

China's official manufacturing PMI held at 50 in May, indicating stalled activity as new export orders contracted and input costs remained high, while non-manufacturing sectors showed modest growth.

China's factory activity stalled in May, according to an official survey released on Sunday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) held steady at 50, the neutral mark separating expansion from contraction, down from 50.3 in April and matching a Reuters poll forecast.

This reading, the lowest in three months, follows data indicating cooled growth momentum in April despite a rebound in exports. The survey showed a supply-demand imbalance with production subindex at 51.2 while the new orders subindex fell to 49.9. More concerning was the drop in new export orders, which fell to 48.6 from 50.3, highlighting weakening foreign demand. Analysts noted a marked contraction in exports from the consumer goods manufacturing sector as a primary driver.

The ongoing weakness in the property market, employment, and consumer spending continues to dampen domestic growth, leaving the economy more reliant on global demand. The government has acknowledged the mismatch and set a less ambitious GDP growth target for 2026 to allow room for structural reforms. External pressures are exacerbating manufacturers' challenges.

The conflict between the U.S. and Israel with Iran, which began in late February and led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has caused energy prices to surge. This threatens to squeeze manufacturers' profits as input costs remain elevated. The raw material price gauge in the PMI survey was 60.5, down from 63.7 but still well above 50, indicating continued cost inflation.

Analysts observe that raw material price increases are pushing up prices at the product end as well. The impact of these external factors is uneven across sectors. Upstream industries like petrochemicals have borne the brunt of imported inflation, while stockpiling by buyers fearing further cost hikes and robust global demand for semiconductors and AI-related goods have supported advanced manufacturing. Despite the overall stall, pockets of resilience are evident.

High-tech and equipment manufacturing outperformed with PMI readings of 52.9 and 52.1 respectively, while high-energy-consuming industries contracted. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, rose to 50.1 from 49.4, aided by a surge in travel spending during the five-day May Day holiday. The services activity gauge climbed to 50.3, its highest in nine months, suggesting Beijing's push to expand the services sector is gaining traction as policymakers seek to offset sluggish manufactured goods demand.

Meanwhile, a mid-May summit between Chinese and U.S. leaders did not extend the trade truce from late last year, though both sides agreed to explore tariff cuts on approximately $30 billion worth of goods from each side. This complex picture underscores a Chinese economy at a crossroads, with traditional manufacturing facing headwinds from both soft external demand and rising costs, while strategic sectors and services show more vitality, all against a backdrop of cautious governmental reform efforts





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