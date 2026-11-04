China Extends Tariff Relief for Canadian Lobster, Crab, Peas and Canola Meal to 2028

China will extend tariff-free treatment for Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab until the end of 2028, while Canada extends market access for some Chinese steel and aluminum products.

China will extend its tariff-free treatment for Canadian canola meal, peas, lobster and crab for another two years. The federal government announced the extension on Wednesday after a meeting in Beijing between Chinese officials and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.

The reprieve was set to expire at the end of this year and now runs to the end of 2028. China had paused its increased tariffs on those Canadian products in March. The pause covered 100 per cent tariffs on canola meal and peas and 25 per cent tariffs on lobster and crab. That deal promised to keep tariffs off those products only until the end of 2026.

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Canada and China Meet in Beijing

The extension removes a cloud of uncertainty that had been hanging over Canada's agriculture and seafood sector. Sidhu took part in the Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting with China. The JETC is a high-level channel for communications between Beijing and Ottawa that was recently reactivated as ties have warmed between the countries. In a statement from Beijing, Sidhu said the extension gives farmers, producers and harvesters predictable access to the Chinese market.

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He said it is how Canada will grow its exports to China by 50 per cent by 2030 to create good-paying jobs and new opportunities for businesses across Canada. Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson said China's tariffs on Canadian lobster and crab will be lifted for an additional two years. Thompson said she is pleased the fishing industry gets this support and that there is certainty going forward.

Canada has agreed in return to extend until the end of 2028 remission measures for some Chinese steel and aluminum products. Starting in 2025, Ottawa began offering remission, or refunds, on Canadian tariffs for a number of types of Chinese steel that it does not produce domestically. The January deal also saw Canada grant improved market access for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products that are in short supply in Canada and cannot be made by Canadian producers.

Steel and Aluminum Products Included

The federal government said Wednesday it will also extend its market access for those steel and aluminum products until the end of 2028. The tariff reductions first emerged from Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to China in January, when he announced a new strategic partnership with Beijing. During that trip, Carney also got Beijing to cut tariffs on canola seed imports from 100 per cent to about 15 per cent for a period of five years.

Canada is the top global exporter of canola and China is the industry's second-largest market after the United States. When he signed that initial agreement, Carney made concessions of his own. Canada agreed to allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles per year into the Canadian market with a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent. That brought the tariff on Chinese-made EVs down from the 100 per cent level set by the Trudeau government in 2024.

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China had hiked its tariffs on Canadian goods in response. The newest extension builds on the March reprieve and locks in predictable access for key Canadian exports through the end of 2028.