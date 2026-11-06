China Expands Illegal Overseas Police Stations to 1250 Centers Globally

Safeguard Defenders report details 12-fold increase in suspected Chinese police fronts in 91 countries, including Canada, raising fears of diaspora surveillance and political interference.

A comprehensive report released by the international human rights organization Safeguard Defenders reveals that China has exponentially expanded its network of illegal overseas police stations, now operating in 91 countries. The Spanish-based non-governmental organization identifies nearly 1,250 overseas Chinese associations that serve as fronts for suspected police centers designed to monitor the global diaspora.

Report Details Massive Surveillance Network Growth

The new figures represent a staggering 12-fold increase from the findings published four years earlier by the same organization. In 2022, Safeguard Defenders had identified only 100 illegal Chinese police stations operating in more than 50 countries, including Canada. The latest report, titled "A Formula for Repression," asserts that the Chinese Communist Party is actively exporting its domestic system of surveillance and control to Chinese diaspora communities around the world, which numbers more than 60 million citizens living abroad.

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United Front Workers Department Directs Operations

Safeguard Defenders states that these associations are run by overseas party operatives under the direct direction of Beijing's United Front Workers Department. President Xi Jinping has referred to the United Front Workers Department as a "magic weapon" for monitoring and controlling citizens regardless of their location. The organization was able to identify 1,247 community hubs that acknowledged they were liaison points to Chinese police and prosecutor websites in various publications.

Researcher Highlights Improved Secrecy Tactics

Laura Harth, the China director for Safeguard Defenders, explained that the network is used to watch what the diaspora does and says to essentially police them. Harth noted that China has become more adept at covering its tracks since previous exposures. She stated that public security bureaus used to be too enthusiastic and put their own logos on walls, but post-2022 they are more careful about not naming the exact associations they are working with.

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Canadian Context Raises Political Concerns

The Canadian picture within the report reveals 18 alleged Chinese police monitoring stations in Canada, compared to the five found in 2022. Additional research by the American think tank Jamestown, cited in the report, uncovered 575 organizations linked to the United Front Workers Department in Canada. New Democratic Party Member of Parliament Jenny Kwan called the allegations troubling, writing in an open letter that if true, they suggest existing government responses have not been sufficient to deter these illegal activities.

Government Response and Ongoing Investigations

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree cautioned against jumping to conclusions, stating that foreign interference of any sort is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. He emphasized that the specific allegations in the report have not been investigated and require due diligence with nuance. In 2023, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police closed its investigation into two Chinese service centers in Montreal alleged to be police stations, with no charges laid, as the organizations are now suing the federal government.