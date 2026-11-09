China denies spy plot claim involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling it a smear campaign

China dismissed allegations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was ensnared in a Chinese spy plot as unsubstantiated smears, while Nvidia shares fell about five per cent in pre-market trading.

China denied on Monday that there was a spy plot attempt to ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the spying allegations unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated and is nothing but smears against China. The controversy centres on Huang, who has acknowledged to the Nvidia board that he had been intimate with a business executive who U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing, according to The New York Times. Huang did not name the person in the extramarital affair.

Also read Nvidia's out-of-hour shares fall as firm probes CEO Jensen Huang

China had previously denied the New York Times report that said Huang developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang. That report said she ran a company that faced claims of smuggling advanced chips into China, and that she was a spy for Beijing. Also on Monday, Nvidia shares dropped roughly five per cent in pre-market trading. Nvidia said on Sunday that the company would launch an investigation into the case.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Sales Restriction Controversy

The chips company CEO is at the centre of a controversy over whether he drove sales of advanced computer chips to China, despite U.S. tech restrictions aimed at limiting China's ability to access these advanced technologies. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft. Huang had pushed to loosen chip sales restrictions to China in recent years, successfully lobbying U.S. President Donald Trump to allow his company to sell H200 chips this year.

However, it is uncertain if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy these chips en masse. Nvidia said in a filing in August that it sold only a small amount to China as such sales are restricted by the Chinese government. While those chips are not Nvidia's most cutting-edge models, they are still advanced. Previously, Huang also lobbied Trump to sell the less-advanced H20 chips, which were designed for the Chinese market while complying with U.S. export restrictions.

Experts Emphasize Need For Evidence In Espionage Claims

George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a Washington-based consultancy, said the key questions are whether Huang was aware of any espionage activities and whether any confidential or strategically sensitive information was compromised. He added in a text message to reporters that those questions require evidence rather than speculation. Chinese media have largely focused on Huang admitting to the affair, and state media outlets have mainly echoed the official government line.

Some have said the New York Times report was aimed at destabilizing U.S.-China relations. The state-owned Global Times said that whenever China-U.S. relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows. The Associated Press business writer Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong contributed to this report. Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press