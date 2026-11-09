China Banks Hike Dollar Deposit Rates to Curb Yuan Rally

Chinese banks raise dollar deposit rates above US benchmarks to discourage yuan conversion and slow the currency's appreciation, impacting exporters and foreign reserves.

Multiple Chinese banks have implemented significant increases to their U.S. dollar deposit rates, a strategic move designed to retain foreign currency within the domestic banking system and mitigate the upward pressure on the Chinese yuan. This rapid adjustment signals a concerted effort by financial institutions to align with broader policy objectives aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate amid one of the strongest currency rallies observed since early 2025.

Banks Raise Rates to Slow Yuan Appreciation

The People's Bank of China is actively deploying tools to rein in the yuan's surge, which has lifted the currency by approximately ten percent against the dollar since early 2025. On Tuesday, the central bank announced it would raise the required ratio of foreign currency reserves that banks must hold, a direct measure to reduce the liquidity of dollars available for conversion into yuan. These rate hikes at major commercial lenders complement the reserve requirement adjustments by making it more financially attractive for entities to hold dollars rather than converting them.

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More than six banks, including state-owned, joint-stock, and foreign lenders, have raised dollar deposit rates to levels not seen since at least 2023. The moves have accelerated recently, suggesting the end of a de facto cap on state bank dollar rates and an intensification of efforts to temper the currency's strength. Bankers report that these higher yields are successfully attracting cash from savers and exporters who previously sought to park funds in lower-yielding yuan.

Yields Surpass U.S. Benchmarks to Attract Capital

At one state bank, dollar deposit rates increased by about eighty basis points over the past few months, reaching as high as 4.5% in late October. This figure represents the highest level since 2023 and stands just below the 4.8% average rate at U.S. banks, according to LSEG data. Another state bank has hiked its rates twice in two weeks, with one-year rates now exceeding 4% for balances above $50,000, a jump of approximately 120 basis points from recent months.

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Some institutions are offering rates that match the U.S. secured overnight financing rate, currently at 3.97%, for their most creditworthy clients. These competitive yields are drawing both domestic exporters and retail customers to make dollar deposits, thereby reducing the immediate need to convert foreign exchange earnings back into local currency. This shift helps banks manage their dollar funding stability while offsetting the typical year-end demand for yuan as companies settle bonuses and accounting requirements.

Impact on Exporters and Foreign Reserves

Exporters have faced squeezed margins due to the yuan's prolonged rally, which began lifting the currency to a four-year peak of 6.6449 per dollar last week. Record trade surpluses have driven this trend, with foreign currency deposits reaching a record $1.2 trillion at the end of September, a seventeen-point-seven percent increase from the previous year. By offering higher yields, banks aim to encourage exporters to retain their dollar holdings, thus alleviating some of the appreciation pressure on the yuan.

While the increases partially reflect rising rates in the United States, where the Federal Reserve raised its target window to 3.75 to 4 percent in September, Chinese banks have moved faster than their American counterparts. For the first time in years, offshore rates in Hong Kong are just below 4 percent, allowing Chinese banks to potentially draw dollars from abroad into their domestic systems. This strategy effectively retains dollar deposits and maintains steady dollar funding within China's financial sector.

Future Outlook and Policy Coordination

Chinese banks have increasingly utilized their accumulated dollars to purchase U.S. Treasuries, a shift in investment strategy reported in September that continues among major buyers. This activity helps absorb the inflow of foreign currency while providing stable returns. The People's Bank of China did not respond to requests for comment regarding whether it directed banks to raise rates, but the synchronized market behavior suggests informal guidance is influencing state lenders.

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As the year concludes, the combination of higher dollar deposit rates and reserve requirement adjustments aims to stabilize the foreign exchange market. Economists note that these measures discourage the conversion of accumulated dollar balances into yuan, thereby reducing appreciation pressure. The strategy balances the need to support exporters with the broader macroeconomic goal of preventing excessive currency volatility that could disrupt trade and financial stability.