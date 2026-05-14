Chimaev's camp promises to help him return to winning ways

Zahabi, the coach of Chimaev, has promised to help him overcome his conditioning issues and return to winning ways. He has also invited Chimaev's friend and training partner to join his camp.

last weekend. While Chimaev was a massive favorite, he visibly faded in the second round and was forced to give up his strongest skillset, wrestling. in Montreal.

Zahabi promises that Chimaev will no longer face conditioning issues if he joins their camp. Zahabi, along with St. Pierre, vows to do everything in his capacity to make Chimaev return to the win column. Zahabi also welcomes Chimaev’s friend and training partner, "Someone spread this around: Khamzat, come train with me," Zahabi said on his YouTube channel.

"Come to Montreal, work with me. I promise you, if you come and train with me, you’re not gonna fade. Come and train with me. Bring Arman Tsarukyan too.

Khamzat Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan, come train with me. See how we prepare to make your fitness level better than ever, your striking will be sweeter than ever, your footwork will be sweeter than ever. I promise. If Khamzat Chimaev, yoe come and train with me, this will never happen to you again.

I hope he gets this message. Please come train with me and Georges St. Pierre, and we'll make sure to do our absolute best to get your hand raised. No matter the cost, no matter how much energy it takes, no matter how many hours we have to work. We'll focus on getting your hand raised.

If Khamzat Chimaev is listening or if anyone knows him, get this message to him. Let him know that he is more than welcome.

"UFC 328 medical suspensions: 11 fighters receive indefinite termsUFC veteran Ariane Lipski da Silva returns at PFL San Diego on June 2





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UFC Chimaev Zahabi Conditioning Issues Return To Winning Ways Training Partner

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