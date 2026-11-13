Chilliwack RCMP Investigates Assault Video of Girl Circulating Online

Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to a disturbing assault video involving youths. Police warn against social media sharing as investigation into the Nov 8 incident continues.

Chilliwack RCMP have launched a formal investigation into a disturbing assault on a young girl, urging the public to provide evidence directly to police rather than sharing videos on social media. The incident, which occurred on the evening of Nov. 8, involved a group of youths attacking a female victim, with footage of the altercation later circulating online.

Details Of The Assault Incident

Officers were initially called to the scene on the night of Nov. 8 to respond to reports of an assault involving a group of youths and a female victim. At that time, investigators had limited information available as they began their efforts to advance the case. The situation changed significantly when additional reports were received on Friday, November 9, after videos of the incident began spreading across social media platforms.

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The circulating videos depict several young people, who appear to be girls, kicking, slapping, and punching another youth. In one particularly distressing segment captured on camera, one of the attackers is seen jumping up and down on the victim's back. The violent nature of the attack has drawn immediate attention from local authorities who are treating the allegations with the utmost seriousness.

Police Warning Against Social Media

Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, described the video as disturbing and acknowledged the understandable concerns it has raised within the Chilliwack community. She emphasized that while investigators are reviewing all available information, social media posts and comments cannot be relied upon as valid evidence. The RCMP stressed that witness statements and information provided directly to police are critical to ensuring a thorough and effective investigation.

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Mounties added that they are aware of specific names and allegations being shared on social media platforms. They clarified that sharing such unverified information online does not assist the investigation and may compromise the integrity of the case. Police are actively seeking to identify the individuals involved in the attack and have asked anyone who witnessed the event or has relevant information to contact them immediately.

School District And Community Safety

Investigators are working closely with the Chilliwack School District to support student safety and address community concerns regarding the incident. Police stated there is no indication that the assault occurred as part of a school activity or during school time hours. However, the collaboration between law enforcement and the school district highlights the focus on maintaining safety for all students in the area.

While the RCMP has not specified the exact location within Chilliwack where the incident took place, they are urging anyone with first-hand information to come forward. Individuals who were present during the incident or who can help identify those involved are asked to assist law enforcement in their efforts to resolve the case.

How To Provide Evidence To Police

Those with information relevant to the investigation are encouraged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP directly by calling 604-792-4611. The police department has assigned a specific file number to this case, which is 2026-50066, to ensure all reports are tracked and managed efficiently.

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The RCMP continues to remind the public that direct communication with investigators is the most effective way to aid in identifying suspects. By avoiding the spread of unverified content online and providing concrete evidence to law enforcement, the community can help ensure that justice is served for the victim of this violent assault.