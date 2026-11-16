Three youths are in custody following a disturbing assault video in Chilliwack on November 8. The Chilliwack RCMP are investigating the incident and asking the public for additional information.

Chilliwack RCMP confirmed on Monday afternoon that three youths have been arrested in connection with a violent assault that occurred on the evening of November 8. The incident, which took place in Chilliwack, has sparked significant community concern after graphic footage of the event was recorded and widely circulated on social media platforms over the weekend.

Details Of The Violent Incident

Police initially confirmed the occurrence of the assault on Friday, noting that officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths and a female victim. The video evidence captured shows several young individuals, who appear to be female, physically attacking another youth. The footage depicts the attackers kicking, slapping, and punching the victim while she is on the ground.

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One of the most disturbing elements shown in the video involves an attacker jumping up and down on the back of the victim. Cpl. Carmen Kiener described the content of the video as disturbing in her initial statement to the public. The nature of the assault and the bystander recording and sharing the event has drawn sharp criticism and worry from residents regarding the safety of children and youth in the area.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Following the release of the footage, law enforcement launched an intensive investigation to identify all individuals involved. As of Monday, investigators have arrested three youths. The Chilliwack RCMP stated that they continue to gather evidence and are following all available leads to advance the case further. Authorities have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that they are committed to holding all responsible parties accountable.

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The police have thanked the public for coming forward with information regarding the incident. In their update, the RCMP acknowledged the concern expressed by community members, many of whom reached out directly to the station. This support has been crucial in helping officers piece together the events of that evening and identify the suspects.

Community Response And Next Steps

The incident has generated significant concern within the Chilliwack community, particularly regarding the well-being of children and youth. Authorities recognize the gravity of the situation and the impact it has had on local families. The RCMP are urging anyone with additional information related to the assault investigation to contact the police immediately to assist in the ongoing inquiry.

Individuals with relevant information are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP directly at 604-792-4611. When making contact, callers must quote file number 2026-50066 to ensure their information is properly logged and assigned to the correct case investigators. This information was reported by Ian Holliday of CTV News Vancouver, highlighting the regional attention the case has received.