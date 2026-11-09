Chilliwack Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead

Kristopher John Hayward faces second-degree murder charges following the death of a 52-year-old woman in Chilliwack. Police suspect intimate partner violence in this Fraser Valley homicide.

Kristopher John Hayward, 55, has been formally charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 52-year-old woman in British Columbia's Fraser Valley. The British Columbia Crown Prosecution Service filed charges against Hayward less than 24 hours after police initially responded to the tragic incident on Friday, Nov. 6, at a residence on the 46000 block of Mellard Avenue. Authorities confirmed the charges were laid shortly after investigators arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. on that Friday evening.

Investigation Details and Police Response

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a statement on Monday confirming that officers located the victim at the Mellard Avenue home and pronounced her deceased at the scene. Det. Sgt. Freda Fong, a spokesperson for the RCMP, stated that police believe the accused and the victim were known to each other, indicating that this was not a random incident. The specific cause of death was not disclosed to the public, but the rapid charging timeline suggests investigators have gathered significant initial evidence linking Hayward to the fatal event.

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Legal Proceedings and Court Status

Hayward remains in custody following his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for his first appearance. The legal proceedings are moving forward under a specific classification used by the B.C. Prosecution Service. Court documents associated with the case are designated as a "K" file, a code that typically signals allegations of intimate partner violence. This classification helps prosecutors and victim services units track cases involving family or domestic dynamics, ensuring appropriate support structures are in place for the grieving family.

Impact on Victims and Support Services

The RCMP expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the Fraser Valley community. Det. Sgt. Fong emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that significant work remains to support the prosecution process. The statement highlighted that police are currently focused on providing support to the victim's family during this difficult time. As the legal case progresses, authorities will continue to gather information that may clarify the relationship between Hayward and the deceased, though details about their personal connection have not yet been released to the public.

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Community Safety and Ongoing Inquiry

This homicide marks a significant event for the Chilliwack area, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement and specialized homicide units. The involvement of IHIT indicates the complexity and seriousness of the case, which requires dedicated investigative resources to build a comprehensive file for the Crown. While the immediate charges are clear, the full context of the event will be determined through the judicial process. Residents and community members are reminded that intimate partner violence has serious consequences, and the "K" file designation underscores the need for specialized handling of such cases.

Next Steps in the Justice Process

The legal process for Hayward is now in its early stages, with his upcoming court appearance on Tuesday serving as the first public step. Police are continuing their investigation to ensure all evidence is properly collected and preserved for trial. The charges of second-degree murder carry severe penalties if Hayward is found guilty, reflecting the gravity of the offense. As the case develops, more details regarding the relationship between the suspect and the victim may emerge through court proceedings, but for now, the focus remains on the solemn task of seeking justice for the victim and supporting her loved ones.