Chiliz Faces Extended Decline Amid Rising Volume and Persistent Selling Pressure

Chiliz token continues its downward spiral, dropping 11.41% to $0.02127 with a 25.46% surge in trading volume. The asset is now approaching a critical demand zone near $0.020 after breaking several key support levels. Technical indicators and derivatives data reflect strong bearish sentiment, with the RSI in oversold territory and funding rates deeply negative. Market participants are watching whether the current support can hold or if the downtrend will extend further.

Chiliz has continued its downward trajectory over the last 24 hours, registering a significant loss of 11.41 percent to settle at $0.02127. This decline was accompanied by a substantial 25.46 percent increase in trading volume , which reached $67.13 million.

The juxtaposition of a falling price with rising volume is a classic technical signal often associated with strong distribution, where sellers are aggressively offloading their holdings. The heightened activity indicates that traders remain highly engaged and the market is liquid, yet the consistent selling pressure has prevented any meaningful price recovery. The candlestick pattern continues to produce lower highs and lower lows, reinforcing the established bearish structure that has been in place for several weeks.

Despite occasional intraday buying interest during small rebounds, it has been insufficient to counter the overwhelming sell-side momentum. This dynamic reflects a lack of conviction among spot buyers, a common characteristic during prolonged downtrends where demand dries up. The market remains firmly seller-dominated, with aggressive market orders largely favoring exits over accumulation. Participants appear willing to accept lower prices to liquidate positions, further fueling the downward pressure.

The overall sentiment is one of caution and pessimism, as the technical picture remains weak with no clear signs of a reversal yet. The price is now approaching a critical demand zone near the $0.020 level after having already lost several key support levels earlier in the year. The $0.0287 and $0.0374 zones, which previously acted as cushions, have been breached, adding to the bearish outlook. The Relative Strength Index has dropped to 26.89, placing it in oversold territory.

While such a reading can sometimes foreshadow a short-term relief rally as the market becomes overly bearish, the broader structure is still decisively bearish. The price continues to trade beneath a descending resistance trendline, confirming the downtrend. If buyers can successfully defend the current $0.020 demand zone, the token might stage a rebound toward the $0.0287 resistance area.

However, a break below this zone could open the door for further declines toward even lower price levels. Derivatives data provides additional insight into market sentiment. The OI-Weighted Funding Rate has fallen sharply into negative territory, reaching approximately -0.0731%. A negative funding rate indicates that short sellers are paying long traders, reflecting stronger bearish positioning as participants price in further weakness.

This is a notable shift from the predominantly positive funding rates seen in earlier months, highlighting a deterioration in sentiment. While deeply negative funding can sometimes create conditions for a short squeeze-a rapid, forced buying to cover shorts-the current positioning primarily suggests that traders are committed to their downside bets. As long as funding remains deeply negative, bearish sentiment is likely to continue influencing price behavior. In summary, Chiliz faces significant headwinds.

The combination of a falling price with rising volume, persistent spot selling, and deeply negative derivatives metrics paints a picture of a market under heavy distribution. The immediate focus is on the $0.020 demand zone. A successful defense could lead to a modest recovery, but a breakdown would likely extend the current downtrend. Traders are closely monitoring these levels for signs of a potential shift in market dynamics





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Chiliz CHZ Cryptocurrency Price Analysis Trading Volume Bearish Support Resistance Relative Strength Index RSI Funding Rate Derivatives Technical Analysis Market Sentiment Downtrend

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