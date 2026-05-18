CHILIZ Bull Run Accelerates After Resistance Rejection

Exhibiting stronger buy pressure and momentum, CHILIZ rallied towards resistance near $0.0495 and $0.0518, triggering a compelling double-top pattern and reinforcing bullish conviction amidst the expanding volume and bullish RSI trend. The MACD-on showed a bullish reversal before the rally, supporting the upward continuation.

Earlier bearish momentum gradually faded once Chiliz stabilized inside the broader $0.0351 to $0.0389 accumulation corridor. Each decline toward the lower boundary increasingly attracted aggressive buyer absorption beneath weakening sell-side pressure .

That behavior strengthened steadily through March and April as CHZ continued forming higher lows above key structural support. Notably, volume also remained relatively consistent during consolidation phases, reinforcing signs of patient accumulation instead of speculative panic-driven trading. Reclaimed the broader $0.0400 region before rallying toward resistance near $0.0495 and $0.0518. At press time, RSI also climbed above 60, reflecting strengthening bullish participation.

However, repeated resistance rejection could still trigger temporary cooling before broader continuation strengthens further. As accumulation pressure gradually transitioned into expansion, CHZ entered a far more aggressive, momentum-driven recovery phase. Earlier support near the broader $0.0420 region had already exhausted much of the remaining sell-side liquidity. That shift became increasingly visible once CHZ rallied sharply toward the broader $0.0495 resistance region with very limited pullbacks between candles.

The near-vertical recovery also unfolded above steadily expanding volume, reinforcing stronger buyer aggression beneath rising short-term conviction. However, that same velocity increasingly exposed structural weakness because the rally built very few intermediate support shelves during the climb. Price now confronts a historically important rejection zone near $0.0495, where the late-April rally previously reversed sharply. Failure to clear resistance could still activate double-top pressure and quickly force CHZ back toward the broader $0.0440 region.

As CHZ continues compressing beneath the broader $0.0495 ceiling, momentum increasingly approaches a decisive structural turning point. Earlier buyer absorption near the $0.0440 region continues preventing deeper breakdown pressure beneath rising short-term participation. That structure gradually strengthens as volume expands across recovery candles while RSI trends near the broader 61 region. Buyers also continue defending higher lows aggressively, reinforcing signs that bullish conviction still controls near-term direction.

Chiliz continues building bullish momentum as accumulation pressure strengthens beneath the key $0.0495 resistance region





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CHILIZ Bullish Momentum Accumulation Pressure Volume Expansion RSI Trend Macd Reversal Potential Double-Top Pattern Sell-Side Pressure

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