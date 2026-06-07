Chile-Argentina U-20 Semi-Final Riot and Its Legacy Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Recounts the violent post-match altercation between Chilean players and police outside BMO Field after the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final, its international fallout, and the lessons as Toronto prepares for 2026 World Cup matches.

A police officer stands next to the damaged Chilean team bus after an altercation between police and Chilean players outside BMO Field following the semi-final of the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Toronto.

The incident occurred nearly 20 years ago, but its memory endures as BMO Field prepares to host matches for the upcoming men's FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The stadium, only a few months old at the time, had previously co-hosted the 2007 under-20 tournament, which featured future stars like Argentina's Sergio Aguero, American Michael Bradley, and Spain's Gerard Pique.

The chaos unfolded after the semi-final between Chile and Argentina, a match marked by intense physical play. Chilean players received two red cards and seven of the nine yellow cards issued, with 53 fouls called. After the final whistle, several Chilean players attempted to confront German referee Wolfgang Stark and his officials before being restrained. The confrontation escalated outside the stadium when players emerged from their team bus and clashed with security and police.

A member of the Chilean delegation was subdued with a taser during the bloody brawl, drawing immediate international attention. Then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter described the situation as leaving a "black mark" on the tournament. Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, speaking from Haiti, acknowledged the emotional nature of international soccer but stressed the need for order.

Nathan Denette, a Canadian Press photographer on the scene, recounted fists flying everywhere, involving cops, security guards, and even a few women security personnel, likening it to a "big dogfight.

" Social media was in its infancy, so reporters relied on traditional channels, but the story quickly superseded planned coverage. After interviewing Argentine players, media were instructed to wait,soon heardetched sounds of wailing down the hall. Handcuffed Chilean players, many with blood and dirt on their chins and uniforms, were escorted by police to a locker room, followed by FIFA officials and Canadian Soccer Association president Colin Linford.

An impromptu news conference addressed the incident, with a FIFA spokesperson stating that Chilean players had been detained to de-escalate the situation but were released without arrests. Chilean coach Jose Sulantay expressed frustration over the red cards and claimed his young players were upset. The next day, Blatter and others held a packed downtown news conference. Blatter apologized for the players' conduct and spoke with Toronto Mayor David Miller to convey FIFA's regrets.

Chilean delegation head Harold Mayne-Nicholls apologized as well but criticized Toronto police for their handling of the situation, stating they did not act as expected with football players. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet called the treatment of the team "clearly unjustified.

" An internal police investigation later found officers acted with "immense restraint" despite being punched, kicked, and spat upon, according to Toronto police chief Bill Blair. The incident remains a stark reminder of the volatility of high-stakes youth tournaments and the challenges of managing crowd and team behavior at major sporting events





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2007 Chile National Team Police Brutality BMO Field 2026 FIFA World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA Clarifies Water Bottle Policy for 2026 World Cup Allowing Disposable BottlesFIFA announced that disposable plastic water bottles up to 20 ounces will be allowed at World Cup matches, reversing confusion after backlash over a ban on reusable bottles. Health officials had raised concerns about dehydration during hot weather. FIFA also detailed heat mitigation measures including misting stations and hydration stations.

Read more »

Football's 2026 World Cup: The Seven Players Who Will Decide the TournamentThe 2026 World Cup will be defined not just by tactics but by the on-field intelligence and decision-making of a select few players. Seven superstars-representing Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and England-are highlighted as the key figures who will control the tempo, dictate play, and ultimately determine the outcomes of matches through their football IQ, leadership, and ability to manipulate games.

Read more »

Norwegian Team Adapts to Heat for World Cup 2026As the 2026 World Cup approaches, teams from cooler climates face the challenge of North American summer heat. The Norwegian team, led by Erling Haaland, is training in minimal gear to acclimate, stripping down to shirts, socks, and shoes. Norway returns to the World Cup after 28 years, opening against Iraq on June 17.

Read more »

Mexico City’s altitude poses a key challenge for teams at the 2026 World CupHeat won’t be the only environmental factor affecting players’ performance at the World Cup. Teams playing in two of Mexico’s host cities must adapt to another challenge: altitude.

Read more »