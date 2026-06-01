Children's Safety Village Launches Online 50/50 Raffle and Annual Helmet Giveaway to Support Safety Education

The Children's Safety Village of Belleville is launching an Online 50/50 Raffle from June 1-22, 2026, and hosting its Annual Helmet Giveaway on June 20, 2026, to fund safety education programs and promote injury prevention across Eastern Ontario.

The Children's Safety Village of Belleville is excited to announce the launch of its Online 50/50 Raffle , running from June 1-22, 2026, alongside its upcoming Annual Helmet Giveaway , both aimed at supporting safer communities across Eastern Ontario .

The Online 50/50 Raffle gives community members the opportunity to support a great cause while having the chance to win big. One lucky winner will receive 50% of the final jackpot, while the remaining proceeds will directly support the Children's Safety Village's mission of preventing injury and saving lives through preventative education. Every ticket purchased helps fund hands-on safety education programs for children, youth, families, and older adults throughout Eastern Ontario.

These programs cover a wide range of topics, including Street Safety, Fire Safety, Water Safety, Bike Safety, Rail Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Electrical Safety, Car Seat Safety, Elder Fraud Prevention, and Impaired and Distracted Driving Awareness. The Executive Director, Rachelle Baldock, stated that the raffle is a fun and impactful way for community members to support safety education, noting that while one lucky winner takes home half of the jackpot, every ticket helps continue providing life-saving safety education to individuals and families across the region.

In addition to the raffle, the Children's Safety Village will host its Annual Helmet Giveaway on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thanks to the generosity of Bonn Law, all helmets being distributed have been donated to help children stay safe while cycling and enjoying outdoor activities this summer. A limited number of helmets will be available and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Children must be present to receive a helmet to ensure proper sizing and fitting, and there is a limit of one helmet per child. The event reflects the Village's ongoing commitment to injury prevention and promoting safe cycling habits. June will also be a busy month at the Village as it welcomes families, school groups, and community organizations for safety education and community programming.

The Children's Safety Village is pleased to offer free public drop-in play opportunities all summer long, with Open Hours every Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Families are invited to explore the Village, enjoy unstructured play, and learn about safety in a fun, interactive environment at no cost. Serving communities from Cobourg to Kingston, the Children's Safety Village of Belleville remains committed to providing accessible, engaging, and impactful safety education opportunities for people of all ages.

Community members are encouraged to purchase their 50/50 tickets, attend the helmet giveaway, visit during Open Hours, and follow the Children's Safety Village of Belleville on social media for updates on programs, events, and opportunities to get involved. The Children's Safety Village of Belleville is a registered charity dedicated to preventing injury and saving lives through preventative education.

Through hands-on, interactive learning experiences, the organization empowers children, youth, families, and older adults with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe at home, on the road, around water, and within their communities





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Safety Education 50/50 Raffle Helmet Giveaway Children's Safety Village Eastern Ontario Injury Prevention Community Event Bonn Law Free Programming Charity

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