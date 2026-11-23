The Children's Place and Gymboree are liquidating all 56 of their Canadian stores by Feb. 28 while the parent company seeks a buyer, as part of insolvency proceedings driven by declining demand, inflation and tariffs.

The Children's Place and Gymboree are liquidating all of their Canadian stores by Feb. 28 at the latest while the brands' parent company hunts for a buyer.

The two children's apparel retailers have 56 stores across nine Canadian provinces, documents filed with an Ontario court by The Children's Place, Inc. and its affiliates earlier this month show. The locations are due to sell off their inventory by Feb. 28 at the latest, an effort meant to help the company pay off the mountain of debt that led to its insolvency proceedings. All sales are final, except for purchases made between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.

Also read Children's Place and Gymboree liquidating all 56 Canadian stores with bids due Dec. 9

Gift Card Use And Buyer Possibilities

Both brands' websites said they will continue accepting gift cards for a limited time but will soon share a cutoff date for using the vouchers. However, if a buyer is found for some of the Canadian stores, the court filings say those locations could be removed from the liquidation sales and perhaps run by a new owner.

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Bids for the company and its assets are due by Dec. 9 with an auction scheduled for Dec. 11, but any transaction would be subject to court approval. The sell-off comes as the retailers, known for offering affordable kids clothing, are simultaneously liquidating U.S. stores. An Ontario court has previously recognized the U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings for the stores' owner. The Secaucus, N.J.

Causes For Bankruptcy And Losses

, company founded in 1969 blamed its need for court protection on declining consumer demand for value-oriented children's apparel, persistent inflation, tariffs on imported goods and intense competition and promotions from retailers and e-commerce brands. Court documents show the company recorded a net loss of $84.1 million for the first half of its fiscal 2026. Sales for the 26 weeks leading up to Aug. 1 declined by 15.4 per cent to $457 million.

In fiscal 2025, Canadian sales were $92.5 million, making up 7.7 per cent of the company's consolidated net sales, the documents say. Some $52 million of that cash was generated through brick-and-mortar locations, while the rest came from e-commerce. The company had been trying to stave off creditor protection for a few years. In its court filings, it said it refinanced over the last two years and reviewed its store footprint and inventory to uncover savings.

Outstanding Debts And Mithaq Stake

Court documents say these efforts generated meaningful liquidity, but ultimately, did not offset the magnitude of the revenue decline and operating losses. As of Nov. 6, court records show the company owed $381.6 million through various loans and credit facilities to Wells Fargo, Crystal Financial and Mithaq Capital SPC. Mithaq Capital, an investment company for Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi family, has a 61.1 per cent equity stake in The Children's Place and Gymboree's parent company, court records show.

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Mithaq initially purchased a 50 per cent stake in 2024 and later increased its holdings. The Children's Place and Gymboree empire includes 512 stores in North America and 323 international distribution points. They are serviced by a distribution centre in Fort Payne, Ala. , and a third-party facility in Mississauga, Ont.

Court records also say the company had 749 employees in Canada at the end of October. Most of them had part-time roles at Children's Place and Gymboree stores.