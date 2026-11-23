The Children's Place and Gymboree are liquidating all 56 Canadian stores and have secured court protection while their parent company seeks a buyer.

The Children's Place and Gymboree are liquidating all of their Canadian stores while their parent company searches for a buyer, according to documents filed with an Ontario court.

The two children's apparel retailers operate 56 stores in Canada and will sell off all their inventory by Feb. 28 at the latest, the court filings show. If a buyer is found for some of the Canadian stores, the documents say those locations can be removed from the liquidation sales. The sell-off comes as the retailers are simultaneously liquidating U.S. stores. An Ontario court has recognized bankruptcy protection proceedings that the brands' parent company initiated in the United States.

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The Secaucus, N.J. , company, founded in 1969, blamed its need for court protection on declining consumer demand for value-oriented children's apparel, persistent inflation, tariffs on imported goods and intense competition and promotions from retailers and e-commerce brands. Court records say the company had 749 employees in Canada at the end of October. Most of them held part-time roles at Children's Place and Gymboree stores.

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Canadian Store Liquidation Underway Amid Buyer Search

The liquidation process is underway on both sides of the border as the parent company continues to seek a buyer for some or all of its Canadian operations. The court documents provide a deadline of Feb. 28 for the Canadian inventory sell-off, though individual stores could be spared if a purchaser steps forward. The company's court protection filing in the U.S. was recognized by an Ontario court, allowing the Canadian liquidation to proceed under the same umbrella.

The retailer cited a challenging retail environment for children's clothing, pointing to weaker demand, rising costs from inflation and tariffs, and heavy promotional activity from competitors including e-commerce brands. The Canadian workforce of 749 at the end of October was mostly part-time staff at the two chains' stores across the country. The Children's Place and Gymboree are well-known names in children's apparel, and their Canadian store closures mark a significant reduction in physical retail options for families.