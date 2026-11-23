The Children's Place and Gymboree are liquidating all 56 of their Canadian stores while their parent company seeks a buyer, with inventory selloffs set to finish by Feb. 28.

The Children's Place PLCE-Q and Gymboree are liquidating all of their Canadian stores while the brands' parent company hunts for a buyer. Documents filed with an Ontario court show the two children's apparel retail ers have 56 stores in Canada due to sell off all their inventory by Feb. 28 at the latest.

If a buyer is found for some of the Canadian stores, documents say they can be removed from the liquidation sales. The selloff comes as the retailers are simultaneously liquidating U.S. stores and as an Ontario court recognized bankruptcy protection proceedings both brands' parent company initiated in the U.S. The Secaucus, N.J.

Also read Children's Place and Gymboree liquidating Canadian stores, seeking buyer

Bankruptcy Causes Cite Declining Demand And Inflation

, company founded in 1969 blamed its need for court protection on declining consumer demand for value-oriented children's apparel, persistent inflation, tariffs on imported goods and intense competition and promotions from retailers and e-commerce brands. Court records say the company had 749 employees in Canada at the end of October. Most of them had part-time roles at Children's Place and Gymboree stores.

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The liquidation process covers all of the brands' Canadian locations, and the court filings indicate that any stores not sold to a buyer will be closed once the inventory selloff is complete. The company has not announced a specific date for the completion of the Canadian store closures beyond the Feb. 28 deadline for selling off inventory.

The Ontario court recognition of the U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings allows the company to operate under court supervision while it restructures or seeks a sale. The parent company's financial difficulties reflect broader challenges in the children's apparel sector, where retailers face pressure from rising costs and changing consumer habits. The company has been working to manage its operations during the court-supervised process, which includes the liquidation of its North American store network.

Canadian Workforce Affected By Store Closures

The Canadian stores are part of a larger footprint that the company is winding down as it seeks to stabilize its business. The 749 employees in Canada at the end of October represent the workforce that will be affected by the store closures, with most in part-time roles. As the liquidation sales continue, the company is also dealing with the simultaneous liquidation of its U.S. stores, which are subject to separate proceedings.

The court documents do not specify how many buyers have expressed interest in the Canadian stores or whether any offers have been made. The company's founding in 1969 predates the current retail environment, and its long history includes periods of growth and expansion before the recent challenges. The recognition of the U.S. bankruptcy proceedings by the Ontario court provides a legal framework for the company to address its Canadian operations while under protection.

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The liquidation sales are expected to draw shoppers looking for discounts on children's apparel, but the long-term outcome for the brand in Canada depends on whether a buyer emerges. If no buyer is found, all 56 Canadian stores will close permanently after the inventory is sold off. The company has not indicated whether it plans to continue operating in Canada under a different structure or brand.

Focus On Completing Liquidation Sales By February

For now, the focus is on completing the liquidation sales by the end of February and managing the court-supervised process.