Children of Couple Killed in Mistaken Identity Shooting Sue Peel Police

A brother and sister have filed a lawsuit against Peel Regional Police for negligence, alleging that their parents, killed in a mistaken identity shooting would still be alive if police had warned the family about an imminent threat to their safety. The couple's two children, Jaspreet and Jaswanth Kaur Sidhu, are now suing for damages and seeking justice.

Children of couple killed in mistaken identity shooting allegedly tied to Ryan Wedding sue Peel police, claiming their parents would still be alive if police had warned the family there might be an imminent threat to their safety.

The family filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Peel Regional Police after their parents, Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, were shot and killed in a Caledon, Ont. , home in November 2023, in an attack that authorities linked to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.





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Case Lawsuit Negligence Plaintiffs Defendant Family Einsteintorture

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