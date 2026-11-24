Metrolinx has shared video of a close call at a Kitchener railway crossing on Nov. 16, when a child tripped and fell as a GO train approached. The agency says the crew stopped the train just short of the crossing and both pedestrians were uninjured.

Metrolinx has released video of a harrowing near miss at a railway crossing in Kitchener, Ont. , where a child tripped and fell as a GO train approached.

The incident happened at Park Street at 7:39 p.m. on Nov. 16. The transportation agency shared the video and details of the close call in a statement from its CEO. With the warning lights activated and the crossing gates down, an adult and a child entered the crossing, wrote Michael Lindsay, Metrolinx CEO, in a LinkedIn post. The crew sounded the horn as the pedestrians tried to run across the track.

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Child Trips But Safe Escape Achieved

The child tripped and fell within the crossing, but the adult came back to assist, and they both made it safely across without injury. Lindsay praised the crew members who pulled the emergency brake and brought the train to a stop just short of the crossing. He noted that this was possible because the train was only travelling at 20 mph through the area.

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Once the emergency brake is pulled, Metrolinx said it can take up to two kilometres for a train to come to a full stop. Pedestrians, like drivers, are urged to heed the flashing lights and gates. Never try to run across the tracks ahead of a train - it is extremely dangerous and illegal, Metrolinx advises on its website.

Lindsay reiterated that message in his LinkedIn post, writing: Never enter a railway crossing when the gates are down under any circumstances. This was a harrowing near miss and a stark reminder of why we can never take chances around railway tracks, Lindsay wrote. The agency shared the video to highlight the dangers of ignoring crossing signals and to remind the public about railway safety.

Metrolinx Urges Public To Heed Crossing Warnings

The close call comes as Metrolinx continues to urge people to follow safety rules at crossings. Trains can take a long distance to stop even when emergency brakes are applied. The agency says the crew acted quickly and professionally to prevent a tragedy. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Metrolinx says the video is being shared to raise awareness and encourage safe behaviour around railway tracks. The agency continues to remind everyone that entering a crossing when gates are down is both dangerous and illegal.