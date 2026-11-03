Child dies of measles in New York, first such death in 30 years

A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, marking the state's first measles death in 30 years, as declining vaccination rates fuel outbreaks across the U.S.

A child in rural northern New York has died after contracting measles, marking the state's first death from the disease in 30 years, state officials announced Monday.

The child died in Lewis County, about 93 miles (150 kilometres) north of Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The death was announced as measles continues to spread in parts of the United States, raising concerns among public health officials about declining vaccination coverage. The U.S. stopped the domestic spread of measles in 2000 by maintaining high vaccination rates.

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Measles Rates Fall Below Safety Threshold

But those rates have fallen in recent years to below the 95% coverage needed to prevent outbreaks of the viral disease. Hochul, a Democrat, said the child's death is a devastating reminder of what is at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed three measles-associated deaths in the U.S. this year, but state health departments have reported higher numbers.

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Pennsylvania health officials have reported five deaths this year and are investigating a possible sixth. Hochul declared a disaster emergency in early October because of measles cases in neighboring states and in rural areas of New York. The executive order extended the pool of people who can administer measles vaccines to include paramedics, midwives and others, and it allowed nurses to join doctors in ordering testing.

The measures were intended to expand access to vaccines and testing in areas facing outbreaks. A measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine was shown at Union Community Care clinic in Lancaster, Pa. , on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo. The death in Lewis County is the first measles death in New York in three decades, officials said.

Vaccination Rates Critical To Prevent Outbreaks

Health experts say maintaining high vaccination rates is critical to preventing measles outbreaks and protecting people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The case highlights the importance of vaccination as measles cases continue to be reported in several states. The announcement of the child's death comes as public health officials warn that falling immunization rates could lead to more preventable illnesses and deaths.