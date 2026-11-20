Toronto police issued a public safety alert after a five-year-old child was bitten and dragged by a coyote at Edwards Gardens on Thursday, sustaining minor injuries.

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a coyote attack ed a child near the Bridle Path area on Thursday. CBC News Estimated 2 minutes The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology.

Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Toronto police are making the public aware of a coyote attack that happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Edward Gardens. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) Toronto police are warning the public about a coyote attack in the Bridle Path area Thursday, where a child was bitten and dragged.

Also read Vancouver Moves to Close Tax Loophole on Vacant Land Used for Gardens and Dog Parks

Coyote attacks child at park

The attack took place at Toronto's Edwards Gardens around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said in a news release Friday. Police have now confirmed that the victim was a five-year-old child. The child was attacked at a park in North York, specifically near the area of Lawrence Avenue East and The Bridle Path. The coyote managed to drag the child an undisclosed distance before bystanders scared it away, they said.

Advertisement

Officers attended the scene, but were not able to locate the coyote. They are urging people to contact the City of Toronto at 311 if they encounter a coyote. Police clarified that residents should call 911 only if they see a person or pet being attacked. Toronto paramedics were also dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.

According to paramedics, the child was checked at the scene and received immediate care. The child sustained minor injuries from the incident, officials said. The child was released to parents shortly after the medical check-up. The Toronto Police Service is urging anyone who encounters a coyote to contact 311 for non-emergency reporting.

Toronto tackles coyote problem

Here is how experts say Toronto should tackle its growing coyote problem. The city has announced plans to address the growing coyote problem in Liberty Village and Fort York. Several dogs have been attacked recently in those neighborhoods, raising public concern. Greg Ross reports on the city's strategy to manage wildlife interactions in urban spaces.

Keep dogs leashed in public areas at all times to ensure safety. Do not approach coyotes, their young, or their dens under any circumstances. In the event of a coyote encounter, the city encourages people to stay alert. People should not run away from the animal, as this may trigger a chase response.

Advertisement

How to handle coyote encounters

Back up slowly while facing the coyote to appear larger and more threatening. It is also advised to pick up small dogs and keep them close during walks. These measures are designed to reduce conflicts between humans and wildlife.