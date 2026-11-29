Kansas City Chiefs add veteran kicker Justin Tucker to the roster following a suspension, while incumbent Harrison Butker struggles with accuracy.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed the signing of veteran kicker Justin Tucker on Wednesday, marking the return of a former league standout to active roster duty. Tucker will make his first appearance in an NFL game on Thursday, ending a significant absence from the field since January 4, 2025. That previous appearance occurred while Tucker was still a member of the Baltimore Ravens, where he demonstrated high precision with a 22 for 30 record on field-goal attempts and 60 for 62 on extra points.

Chiefs' Due Diligence Process

Reid addressed the decision to bring Tucker into the fold by explicitly citing the kicker's recent 10-game suspension as a factor that made the team comfortable with the move. The suspension was imposed by the NFL following a comprehensive investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior during massages. Reid stated that the organization conducted thorough background checks, noting, "We try to do our homework the best way we can." The coaching staff determined that the completion of the league-imposed penalty allowed them to proceed with the acquisition.

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Tucker's Path From Ravens to Chiefs

Tucker's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens concluded on May 5, 2025, after a remarkable 13 seasons in the franchise's history. Following his release from Baltimore, the NFL announced the suspension, which kept him off the field for a significant portion of the subsequent season. The Kansas City Chiefs moved to sign him just one month after the suspension was levied, positioning him as a potential immediate solution for their kicking duties. This move connects Tucker back to the NFL stage after a period of both personal and professional transition.

Butker's Struggles During Dynasty

The acquisition comes at a critical juncture for incumbent kicker Harrison Butker, who has historically been one of the most reliable kickers in the sport. Butker served as the primary kicker while the Chiefs built their modern dynasty, appearing in five Super Bowls over the past seven years. However, his performance this season has deviated sharply from his previous elite standards. He has recorded a 15 for 23 success rate on field-goal attempts, indicating a significant decline in consistency.

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Impact of Recent Missed Kicks

Butker's struggles have extended to high-leverage situations and short-range opportunities that are typically considered standard. Two of his misses have occurred from within 50 yards, a range that should yield a near-perfect success rate for a veteran of his caliber. A notable example of this inconsistency was a missed 46-yard field-goal attempt during the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The miss occurred in bad weather conditions, but the failure highlighted a broader trend of accuracy issues that has plagued the team recently.

What Comes Next For The Kicking Position

The introduction of Tucker creates an immediate shift in the depth chart and competition for playing time. With Tucker set to play on Thursday, the Chiefs are testing whether a veteran with a proven track record can stabilize a kicking game that has recently faltered. The team must now manage the transition between the struggling incumbent and the newly signed suspension-completed player. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see if Tucker's return provides the reliability that Butker has failed to deliver in the latter part of the season.