Chicago Wolves defeat Colorado Eagles 4-3 to win Western Conference and advance to Calder Cup Finals

In a tense Game Seven, the Wolves edged the Eagles, highlighted by rookie Ryan Suzuki's game‑winning goal and Player of the Game honor, setting up a showdown with the Toronto Marlies for the 2026 Calder Cup.

The Chicago Wolves clinched the Western Conference championship with a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles in Game Seven, securing their place in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals against the Toronto Marlies.

The contest began with a cautious first period in which both squads failed to convert on their lone power‑play opportunities, leaving the score untouched. In the final minute of the opening frame, Chicago capitalized on their second power play when forward Noah Philp unleashed a decisive blast from the slot, forcing the Eagles' netminder Trent Miner to make a desperate save before the puck crossed the line fifteen seconds before the intermission, giving the Wolves a 1‑0 lead.

The Wolves continued their offensive surge early in the second period as AHL All‑Star Bradley Nadeau found the back of the net just sixty‑seven seconds after the restart, extending the advantage to two goals. The Eagles answered swiftly; Wyatt Aamodt fired a one‑timer from the right face‑off circle forty seconds later, trimming the deficit to 2‑1.

Colorado dominated the shot count for the remainder of the period, outshooting Chicago twelve to eight and recording an eight‑goal run over the final eight minutes and fifty‑one seconds, yet they were unable to equalize before the end of the second. The relentless pressure paid off at the start of the third period when Jason Polin seized a loose puck and snapped a clean strike from the slot fourteen seconds into the frame, knotting the game at 2‑2.

The decisive moment arrived three minutes and thirty‑two seconds later when Chicago's sixteen‑year‑old forward Ryan Suzuki showcased his skill, weaving past three Eagles defenders before launching a laser‑like shot that beat Miner and restored Chicago's lead at 3‑2. Colorado responded with a furious five‑minute and forty‑seven second barrage, generating nine successive shots, but Ivan Ryabkin silenced the surge by netting the eventual game‑winner at the twelve‑minute‑fifty‑second mark, pushing the Wolves ahead 4‑2.

The Eagles continued to press, pulling Miner for an extra attacker and pulling the offense within one goal when Jayson Megna scored, but a final flurry of seven unanswered shots from Colorado could not produce another tally, and the Wolves held on for the championship. Miner finished the contest with twenty‑three saves on twenty‑seven attempts, posting a save percentage of .852. Ryan Suzuki was named Player of the Game for his crucial goal and assist in the victory





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