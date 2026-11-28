The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $44 million, two-year contract with veteran pitcher Nick Martinez to bolster their rotation following a playoff appearance.

The Chicago White Sox have officially added veteran right-hander Nick Martinez to their starting rotation. This move comes as the team solidifies its roster following a successful 2026 postseason run. The organization reached an agreement on Saturday to a two-year contract valued at 44 million dollars.

Martinez Stats and Career History

The 36-year-old pitcher brings extensive experience to the South Side club. He posted a 15-6 record with a 3.10 earned run average across 31 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays last season. This performance earned him his first career All-Star selection. He also contributed 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA in four playoff appearances. These efforts helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series. His career statistics show a 63-65 record and a 3.99 ERA over nine seasons. He has made 160 starts and 151 relief appearances for Texas, San Diego, and Cincinnati.

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White Sox Roster and Playoff Context

This signing addresses a critical need for Chicago. The team recorded a major league-low 674 and two-thirds innings from its rotation last season. Martinez becomes the second major addition to this group. Right-hander Dustin May previously agreed to a 52.5 million dollar, three-year deal. The White Sox also retain Sean Burke, who went 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA. Grant Taylor is expected to move into the rotation after spending most of last season in the bullpen. Chicago entered the playoffs with high momentum. The team finished 84-78 and reached the postseason for the first time since 2021. This marks a stark turnaround from three consecutive years of at least 101 losses.

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Playoff Run and Franchise Improvement

The White Sox swept Houston in the opening round of the playoffs. They then faced Cleveland in a best-of-five American League Division Series. Chicago blew a 2-0 series lead before being eliminated. This performance contrasts sharply with the franchise history of recent years. The team suffered a record 121 losses in 2024. Martinez joined the Rays in February on a 13 million dollar, one-year contract. He previously spent four seasons pitching in Japan. He made his major league debut with Texas in 2014 after being drafted in the 18th round of 2011. He attended Fordham University before his professional career began.