Chicago White Sox Rally in Seventh to Defeat Slumping Los Angeles Angels 8-7

Munetaka Murakami hits a three-run homer to lead the White Sox to a dramatic comeback win over the Angels, who suffer their fourth straight loss.

In a thrilling game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night, the Chicago White Sox staged a remarkable comeback against the struggling Los Angeles Angels , securing an 8-7 victory.

The White Sox, who have been showing signs of improvement with a 6-4 record in their last 10 games, were led by Munetaka Murakami’s explosive performance. The rookie sensation from Japan, who has been on a tear recently, hit a crucial three-run homer in the seventh inning, sparking a seven-run rally that propelled Chicago to victory. Murakami’s homer, his major league-leading 12th of the season, came off reliever Drew Pomeranz and gave the White Sox an 8-5 lead.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form, batting .349 with seven homers and 14 RBIs over his last 10 games, solidifying his status as one of the league’s most dangerous hitters. The Angels, who have been in a tailspin with eight losses in their last nine games, including four straight, seemed to have the game under control early.

They built a 5-1 lead, thanks in part to a solo homer from Jorge Soler and a strong performance from Mike Trout, who had two hits and scored twice. However, the White Sox’s seventh-inning surge, which saw them send 10 batters to the plate, turned the tide. Andrew Benintendi played a key role in the rally, driving in three runs, including a two-run double that cut the Angels’ lead to one before Murakami’s homer.

Tristan Peters also contributed with two hits and two runs scored, while Miguel Vargas added a solo homer to cap off the inning. The Angels attempted a late rally in the ninth, with Soler and Nolan Schanuel each driving in a run, but White Sox reliever Bryan Hudson managed to secure his first career save by getting Adam Frazier to ground out with runners on second and third.

The loss was particularly tough for the Angels, who had also blown a 6-0 lead the previous day in a 11-9 loss to the Kansas City Royals. With the defeat, the Angels’ struggles continue, while the White Sox look to build on their momentum. José Soriano (5-0, 0.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Angels in Tuesday’s game, facing off against Davis Martin (3-1, 2.01 ERA) of the White Sox





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chicago White Sox Los Angeles Angels Munetaka Murakami Baseball MLB

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Sox Fire Manager Alex Cora Amidst Poor Start to SeasonThe Boston Red Sox have unexpectedly fired manager Alex Cora and five of his coaches due to the team's disappointing performance, currently last in the AL East. Chad Tracy has been named interim manager.

Read more »

What’s next for Red Sox after firing manager Cora, five coachesBoston let go manager Alex Cora and five coaches in a stunning move Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

Read more »

Red Sox Fire Manager Alex CoraThe Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff due to the team's poor performance. General Manager Craig Breslow initiated the decision, and Chad Tracy has been named interim manager. The move aims for a fresh start for the 2026 season, but has been met with some dissatisfaction from players like Trevor Story.

Read more »

Nationals Beat White Sox in Extra Innings with Tena's HomerThe Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in a 10th-inning victory, highlighted by José Tena's solo home run and CJ Abrams' sacrifice fly. Paxton Schultz earned his first career save for the Nationals.

Read more »

Dana White reacts to White House shooting scare: 'It was f---ing awesome'UFC CEO Dana White had a “unique” experience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

Read more »

Suarez shines as Red Sox blank Blue Jays 5-0 in opener of three-game seriesWith one month of the regular season complete, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have both spent time in the American League East Division basement.

Read more »